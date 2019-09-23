Historian and Author, Colin Mustful will speak at the Verndale High School Sunday at 2 p.m. about his latest book, “Resisting Removal: The Sandy Lake Tragedy of 1850.”
“Resisting Removal” is an historically detailed account of the 1850 removal of American Indians that resulted in the relatively-unknown Sandy Lake Tragedy. Relying on real correspondence from the time period, the novel, through fictional scene and dialogue, exposes the corruption and negligence of the Indian System. It also brings to life important and sometimes controversial historical figures like Benjamin Armstrong, Chief Buffalo, and Leonard Wheeler.
This is a free program for fall 2019 from the Wadena County Historical Society.
There will be a broasted chicken dinner preceding the program at 1 p.m. offered by the Verndale Historical Society. Tickets for the dinner are $12 and may be reserved by calling (218) 639-1820.
