John Varner, founder, president (2001-2018) and current member of Red Bull Historic Military Vehicle Association, will give a presentation on historic military vehicles dating back to World War II and efforts to preserve them at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville Thursday.
The presentation is at 6:30 p. m. in Salem’s fellowship hall. A meet and greet social with refreshments begins at 6.
Red Bull is an affiliate of the national Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA). There are over 100 affiliates world-wide.
The association was started in 2000 when Varner sent out the first newsletter to MVPA members in Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Red Bull has become a leader in historic military vehicle preservation efforts with a variety of activities involving its members, their families and friends. Varner organized the Red Bull 60th anniversary D-Day tour of the Normandy, Battle of the Bulge and Operation Market Garden battle grounds.
Varner has been a MVPA member for 25 years. He served as Supply Line Magazine editor and national board member from 2005-2011 and, in 2006, promoted the MVPA transcontinental convoy concept to the board for funding and development. Varner helped launch the 2009 Lincoln Highway convoy from Washington, D. C. to San Diego, CA and helped plan the 2017 Route 66 convoy. He has been a cartographer, planner, organizer, officer and participant in several other MVPA convoys including the 2019 Lincoln Highway convoy, the 2022 Northwest Pacific Highway convoy and the 2024 Winnipeg to New Orleans convoy.
Varner will present an informative and entertaining program on Red Bull’s purpose, preservation efforts, affiliation with the national association and national convoys each involving dozens of operating historic military vehicles. Varner’s presentation is sponsored by the men’s fellowship team of Salem Lutheran Church, located at 1340 County Road 5, and is free and open to men and women of the community.
