Pictured are (from left) Paws and Claws Director of Operations Misty Hoopman, HLACF Vice Chair Terry Roeser, Paws and Claws Executive Director Coretta Czycalla and HLACF Chair Gary Dietrich.
Photo submitted by Paws and Claws Marketing Specialist Kaitlyn Yutrzenka

The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation has supported Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort in the past, and recently helped out again with a $1,000 grant. Pictured are (from left) Paws and Claws Director of Operations Misty Hoopman, HLACF Vice Chair Terry Roeser, Paws and Claws Executive Director Coretta Czycalla and HLACF Chair Gary Dietrich.

