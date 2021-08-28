PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents “Hobos of the Great Depression” with Connie Lounsbury Sept. 14 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Avenue South.
Lounsbury is the author of seven books and 28 short stories. Her eighth book will be released Oct. 19. She writes historical novels, memoir, short stories and is a frequent contributor to Guideposts magazines and books.
She has been awarded several prestigious writing awards. Lounsbury lives in rural Monticello with her husband David. They have four daughters, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. When she isn’t writing she is reading, quilting or talking long walks with friends. See more at www.connielounsburyAuthor/Speaker.
Lounsbury will talk about the depression, hobos, hobo jungles, the CCC camps and about Art, a 14-year-old boy whose father told him he had to leave home to become a homeless migrant — a hobo — because there were too many younger children at home to feed. She will talk about how he survived on his own during those terrible growing up years. At the age of 82 — 70 years later —Art told Connie about the day he became a hobo, and he cried.
The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.