Union Congregational Church, UCC, of Hackensack will present a public forum, “Holding Relationships as Sacred,” in the church Friendship Hall Aug. 8, 10:45 a.m.
Union Church, at 401 Lake Avenue E. is located two blocks east of Highway 371, across from the Community Building and next door to Birchview Gardens Assisted Living Facility. The church invites and encourages the public, including both permanent and seasonal residents, to come to this special event. The session will last about an hour, including time for discussion.
With its focus on encouraging understanding between the local, seasonal and Native American communities, the congregation’s Justice Ministry Team has invited Joy Persall, leadership coach and strategic organizational consultant, to speak.
Persall holds an M.A. in organization management and development. As a woman of Ojibwe Metis’ descent, mother, grandmother, gardener and seed keeper, she is a gardener of people, teams, and organizations. Her consulting addresses such timely themes as the need of organizations and their leadership for support in creating change, managing transitions, and developing leaders in diverse communities. She believes in taking a seed germ of understanding and growing it into something that her clients might never have known, developing their ability to listen and learn as they create new solutions in a grounded atmosphere of human dignity and respect.
Persall brings a depth and breadth of experience in leading change toward equitable and inclusive systems by believing in her clients’ power to look within themselves, and to listen to all voices with a sense of curiosity.
Union’s Justice Ministry Team members will serve refreshments.
