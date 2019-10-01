As the temperatures cool and leaves start turning, the volunteers at the Walker Area Food Shelf are inspired to put the finishing touches on this year’s Holiday Boutique fundraiser.
The two-day shopping experience will be Oct. 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 8381 Lake Land Trail NW. Signs will be posted north of Walker on Highway 371, just 1.5 miles, adjacent to the Boulders Restaurant.
The food shelf has repurposed, reused and recycled the many generous donations received and created an assortment of holiday accessories and decor. There will be a large assortment of decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, stockings, glassware and candles available for sale.
Thanksgiving and autumn decor fill another room and will include glassware, florals, wreaths and pumpkins.
A fun addition to the Holiday Boutique are gift options available to shoppers. Catherine Hanson has partnered with the fundraiser to display and sell her Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski. These pieces will find a spot on anyone’s Christmas list.
Jeff Martin of Acrylic Contemporary Canvas Art will have his bright colors and versatile pieces of artwork and vases available for shopper. There is certainly something for everyone at the Holiday Boutique!
The Green Scene is becoming a favorite tradition at the Holiday Boutique.
“We are thrilled to participate in the Holiday Boutique again this year,” said Erin Haefele, owner of the Green Scene. “This type of fundraiser is always fun and is a great way to help support the food shelf’s mission.”
The menu will include a variety of soups, chili, coffee and hot chocolate.
Follow the food shelf at Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf for upcoming information, photos and updates. Flyers will be posted with local merchants and road signs will be in place during the sale weekend.
