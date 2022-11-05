PARK RAPIDS — Honor the Earth, the Indigenous, women-led environmental justice nonprofit, took over ownership Nov. 1 of the Enbridge office building.
Known as a former Carnegie Library, the space will become a destination center called Giiwedinong Treaty Rights and Culture Museum (Giiwedinong means “in and the north”).
Honor the Earth’s plans for the building it often targeted with pickets and “Salsa Tuesday” dance protests include the development of instructive programming, special guests and exhibits, and ongoing cultural and educational initiatives.
Winona LaDuke, executive director and co-founder of Honor the Earth, calls it probably the ultimate ironic land back purchase in North America, with more than a little poetic justice.
“We’re going to turn this former Enbridge building into a monument to Indigenous history, culture, treaty and civil rights to help change the narrative in the Deep North, which will likely include at some point a powerful exhibit about the Line 3 struggle,” LaDuke stated. “It wasn’t that long ago that we held lively salsa-dance protests outside on a weekly basis to let them know our spirits would not be broken.”
A block party celebration on Días de los Muertos Celebration — Day of the Dead — featured a live performance by Corey Medina and the Brothers, plus free food and drink.
Thanks to the generous Honor The Earth donors this year, the organization has been able to purchase not only the Carnegie building, but also 700 total acres of farmland, including 160 acres of R.D. Offutt potato farming operation. Supporters donated $440,000 to help acquire the farmland.
