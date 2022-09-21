The grave plate marking the resting spot for Louis Edward Quint lays just a few feet away from the Quint family headstone.
Nearby are the graves of descendants Harold Quint, a former Marine who fought at Iwo Jima during WWII, and Harold’s nephew Michael Quint.
Private Louis Quint was honored during a ceremony Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker as the last Civil War veteran buried in Cass County. He was 97 when he died in 1944.
Quint, who was born in Maine in 1847 before moving to Massachusetts, enlisted into the Union Army at 16 years old on Sept. 20, 1863, telling the recruiter at the time that he was 18. He served for one year and nine months in the 10th Massachusetts Battalion, Independent Battery of Light Artillery. He was at the Battle of the Wilderness, Cold Harbor, the Siege of St. Petersburg and Sailor’s Creek. He witnessed General Robert E. Lee’s Surrender at Appomattox Courthouse, and participated in the final march to Washington, D.C., and the Grand Review of the armies on May 23, 1865. He was discharged June 9, 1865.
He moved to Minneapolis around 1900 and lived for a time in Lakeport Township in Hubbard County before moving back to Minneapolis where he died on Oct. 4, 1944.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) conducted the ceremony with the assistance of the Walker American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard, the Cass County Veterans Service Office and the Cass County Historical Society.
The ceremony featured the Last Soldier dedication ritual of the SUVCW, a national veterans organization made up of the descendants of Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War, and includes the placing of a Last Soldier Marker on the veteran’s grave. Camp #56 of the Department of Wisconsin, whose territory is the entire states of Wisconsin and Minnesota, supports the national goal of identifying and placing a marker on the grave of the last Union veteran buried in each of Minnesota’s 87 counties. The members of Camp #56 consider the Last Soldier ceremony an honor and a fitting tribute for a Union soldier whose service helped preserve the liberties Americans enjoy as a nation today.
James Johnson with the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) spoke at the ceremony.
“We are here today to honor and forever mark the resting place of the Last Civil War soldier buried in Cass County. The reason we assemble today is best explained by Past Commander in Chief Perie L. Fouch when he addresses the last encampment of the grand Army of the Republic in 1949. ‘They stood at Antietam. They faced the heights of Donelson and Fredericksburg. They stood among the cedars at Stone’s River. Met the fearful shock at Shiloh. Became granite columns at Chickamauga. Formed a living wall against treason’s mightiest power at Gettysburg. Moved unfaltering in the slaughter pens at Cold Harbor and Vicksburg, and climbed up the rocky precipice and mountainside to the portals of glory on Lookout, Kennesaw and Mission Ridge. If we could comprehend the loss of human life, even that comprehension will be but a dim picture of their reality unless, somehow, our imagination is vivid enough to see the privation and suffering, the summer’s tempest and winter’s sleet. The price paid by that generation was not just in shattered limbs, wasted forms and horrid memories, but also in desolate hopes, ruined homes and broken hearts.’ “Therefore, we who are assembled here today and members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, gather at this memorial in sacred memory of our forefathers and their sacrifices.”
In closing, Johnson said, “As all the veterans here gathered are aware, a soldier cannot leave his post without being properly relieved. Private Louis Edward Quint, you are now relieved. I have the post. Rest in peace.”
The SUVCW has more than 6,000 members across the country and is the successor to the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR). The last member of the GAR, Albert Woolson from Duluth, died in 1956.
