Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War member James Johnson (right) and members of the Walker Legion Honor Guard show their respect for Private Louis Edward Quint during a ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The grave plate marking the resting spot for Louis Edward Quint lays just a few feet away from the Quint family headstone.

Nearby are the graves of descendants Harold Quint, a former Marine who fought at Iwo Jima during WWII, and Harold’s nephew Michael Quint.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments