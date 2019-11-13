The annual Veterans Day ceremony was held Monday morning at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School with the entire student body and staff attending.
Performing during the ceremony were the WHA Drum Group, WHA Band and WHA Choir. The Walker Legion Color Guard presented the Colors.
Retired Army First Sergeant Ryan Pels emceed the event, and WHA senior Bailey Nornberg, who attended basic training this past summer as a member of the Minnesota National Guard, gave the keynote address.
“Knowing what I know now is nothing compared to what our veterans have experienced. Not a lot of people here truly know what it’s like being in the service. They don’t know how much you have to sacrifice. Your loved ones, family and friends, your time, birthdays, weddings; you miss a lot while you are out there,” Nornberg said. “But the day you get to come home is the best feeling. It makes it all worth it. Without our sacrifices we would not be what we are today, the free country that we are.”
Prior to the ceremony, veterans were invited by elementary students for a Red, White and Blue Breakfast.
The United States Congress adopted a resolution on June 4, 1926, requesting that President Calvin Coolidge issue annual proclamations calling for the observance of Nov. 11 with appropriate ceremonies. A Congressional Act approved May 13, 1938, made Nov. 11 a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as Armistice Day. On June 1, 1954, Congress amended a bill replacing “Armistice” with “Veterans,” and it has been known as Veterans Day ever since.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.