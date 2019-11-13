Area veterans were invited to WHA School to have a Red, White and Blue Breakfast with elementary school students.
Photos by Dean Morrill

The annual Veterans Day ceremony was held Monday morning at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School with the entire student body and staff attending.

Performing during the ceremony were the WHA Drum Group, WHA Band and WHA Choir. The Walker Legion Color Guard presented the Colors.

Retired Army First Sergeant Ryan Pels emceed the event, and WHA senior Bailey Nornberg, who attended basic training this past summer as a member of the Minnesota National Guard, gave the keynote address.

“Knowing what I know now is nothing compared to what our veterans have experienced. Not a lot of people here truly know what it’s like being in the service. They don’t know how much you have to sacrifice. Your loved ones, family and friends, your time, birthdays, weddings; you miss a lot while you are out there,” Nornberg said. “But the day you get to come home is the best feeling. It makes it all worth it. Without our sacrifices we would not be what we are today, the free country that we are.”

Prior to the ceremony, veterans were invited by elementary students for a Red, White and Blue Breakfast.

The United States Congress adopted a resolution on June 4, 1926, requesting that President Calvin Coolidge issue annual proclamations calling for the observance of Nov. 11 with appropriate ceremonies. A Congressional Act approved May 13, 1938, made Nov. 11 a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as Armistice Day. On June 1, 1954, Congress amended a bill replacing “Armistice” with “Veterans,” and it has been known as Veterans Day ever since.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments