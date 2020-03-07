Melodies for Meals, a benefit concert for the Walker Area Food Shelf March 22, will feature two popular regional musical groups, The Hooly-Gans and The Sound Hounds.
The performance will begin at 2 p.m. at the Community Church of Walker.
The Hooly-gans, consisting of Ken and Linda Barber, and Tom and Kim Kusler will kick off the concert with their popular brand of Irish folk music. After refreshments are served at intermission, The Sound Hounds will entertain with a very eclectic mix of music influenced, as they say, by everything from “the Grateful Dead to Johnny Cash, Sam Cooke to Michael Kuwanuha.”
There is no admission charge for this musical event, and all donations will be given directly to the WalkerFood Shelf in support of FoodShare month, when additional government funds are available based on local earnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.