It was a perfect late summer day, with clear skies, warm temps and a light breeze, as more than 1,800 people took in the 26th annual Northwoods Art and Book Festival Aug. 14 in downtown Hackensack.
More than 50 artists and crafters, musicians, food trucks, several nonprofits, the children’s art tent, and one brewery lined both sides of Lake Avenue.
Sixteen more artists and crafters spread out in the Community Building, and around 30 authors who work in a variety of genres chatted animatedly with book-lovers in the Friendship Hall at Union Church, both on Lake Avenue.
At the Awards Ceremony, six artists were honored for Best of Show-Fine Art, Most Creative, and Spirit of the North.
Rick Hammer, Designs in Motion, was named Best of Show; with Delora Fiers, Designs by Delora, second place.
Most Creative was Dan Onkka with Handcrafted by Onkkafirte (handcrafted Lazy Susans); with Liz Shaw of Bella Design, LLC, second place.
The Spirit of the North Award went to Bill Sumner of Bear Paw Paper Works; with Jamie Lee’s Pebble Art, second.
Roger Davidson’s new idea, “Pies By Guys,” was not only fun and popular, but a huge success! Seventeen men, all volunteers, worked in shifts to serve customer a slice of pie and a scoop of ice cream, plus a song, with each purchase.
The 34 pies were made by Jeanette Dudley of The Big Dipper and were sold out by noon — but more pies are promised next year. Pies were sold whole or by the slice (six slices per pie).
The feedback from Festival artists and authors was upbeat across the board.
“Wonderful event,” enthused author Julie Joe Larson. “Thanks to all who helped; I met many amazing people.”
“Best organized, promoted and attended in my 15 years of participating,” John C. Warren wrote. “Thank you!”
Maggie McGill, who spends summers in Hackensack, brought friends who were visiting from Des Moines.
“We were so impressed with the variety and talent of those exhibiting. Well done!”
“Next year we will hit ‘Pies by Guys’ booth before they sell out,” commented painter Sue Rowe.
“Most vendor-friendly art festival I’ve ever participated in!” declared Linda Price Kieffer.
But let’s spread the credit around. The Northwoods Art and Book Festival would not have been possible without the efforts of Northwoods Arts Council members who donated countless volunteer hours, plus their golf carts to provide free shuttle service.
Thanks also go to the Hackensack Fire and Rescue for providing free blood pressure checks during the Festival.
And then there are area businesses — Trosen Electric, Due North Foam, Mike’s Green House, Country Garden Center, Barb’s Greenhouse, Nei Bottling, Do It Best Hardware, Hackensack Lion’s Club, Union Congregational Church, the city of Hackensack, Rendezvous Brewing, Southside, Swanson’s Bait, Mark’s Market and Bear Pause Theater — who helped to promote the event in so many ways, including signage.
It truly “takes a village” — and on Aug. 14, this village “did itself proud.”
