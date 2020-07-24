Cameron and Courtney Merchant are the new owners of Horseshoe Bay Lodge on Leech Lake. Both have resorting in their blood. Courtney grew up working at her uncle’s Grand Vu Lodge resort. After high school she joined the Army National Guard and proudly served for eight years before moving on to a management position at Starbuck’s. Cameron’s grandparents owned Borde Du Lac Lodge on Benedict Lake. He obtained a degree in marketing from St. Cloud State University and spent the last four years at Anderson Trucking Services as a fleet manager. Courtney and Cam just happened to be married at Horseshoe Bay Lodge three years ago, and when her grandpa offered to sell them the resort, they couldn’t say no! Along with their two adopted dogs, Izzy and Stevie, they are the start of the third generation of resort owners in the family.
