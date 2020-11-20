Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Home Health and Hospice department is now accepting memorial and honor gifts for the 36th annual Tree of Love fund-raising event for Hospice.
The official tree lighting and dedication of the Hospice tree is scheduled virtually for 4 p.m. Dec. 8, near CRMC’s main entrance.
To keep everyone safe, there be no ceremony this year. In addition to the large, lighted outdoor Tree of Love, a smaller tree with angels will be placed inside CRMC’s main entrance lobby. Names of those being remembered and honored will also be shown on a monitor inside CRMC and posted on cuyunamed.org
Donations to the Tree of Love benefit CRMC’s Home Health and Hospice department which offers compassionate care for people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness regardless of their financial resources. Hospice involves a team approach to expert medical care, pain management, emotional and spiritual support. A vital part of hospice care is providing support to the family and loved ones of patients.
Home Health and Hospice accepts donations all year and the Tree of Love accepts donations through the end of December. To make sure the names of loved ones are received in time for recognition, please send contributions before Dec. 2. Send a check payable to CRMC in the amount of $10 for each person to be honored or remembered to: CRMC Tree of Love, 320 E. Main St., Crosby, MN 56441. Provide the name of the person the gift is in memory or in honor of, and to whom a card of notification should be sent.
For more information, visit www.cuyunamed.org or call (218) 546-2311.
