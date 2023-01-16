ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House overwhelmingly passed legislation Jan. 9 allowing state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level.

State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, said federal conformity is needed in Minnesota to ease filing compliance burdens and to help industries that were hardest hit from pandemic shutdowns – especially restaurant, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments