ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House overwhelmingly passed legislation Jan. 9 allowing state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level.
State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, said federal conformity is needed in Minnesota to ease filing compliance burdens and to help industries that were hardest hit from pandemic shutdowns – especially restaurant, hospitality, and entertainment industries.
“It was good to see strong, bipartisan support in the House for this common-sense bill,” Bliss said. “It was necessary we act early this session so all tax filers in Minnesota have the tax benefits from changes at the federal level before the start of this year’s tax season. Taking care of this issue now will make thing easier for everyone in the upcoming tax season.”
Bliss said at least seven federal bills have been passed into law since Minnesota last enacted legislation to match congressional changes. Tax year 2023 marks five years since our state tax code has been conformed, which Bliss said is the longest the state has been out of conformity in decades.
State officials indicate approving the bill (H.F. 31) by Jan. 13 allows tax software to be updated in time for the 2023 filing season. Language the House passed Jan. 9 specifies taxpayers have until Dec. 31 to file an amended return.
With 132-0 passage in the House, the bill is now in the hands of the Senate and, pending that body’s approval, will be presented to the governor for enactment.
