ST. PAUL — The House Preventive Health Policy Division recently heard HF1721, a bill authored by Rep. Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth, that would fund tobacco prevention and raise the price of commercial tobacco products.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation, a coalition of more than 60 organizations that share a common goal of reducing youth smoking and ending tobacco’s harm for good, supports this proposal. Higher tobacco prices — coupled with dedicated funding — are urgently needed to address Minnesota’s stalled adult smoking rates and youth tobacco epidemic. The Preventive Health Policy Division voted 7-4 to advance the bill to the Health Finance and Policy Committee.
A tobacco price increase is overdue in Minnesota, and would be a major win for health and Minnesota kids. Rep. Schultz’s bill dedicates $15 million a year of cigarette tax revenues to tobacco prevention and treatment. It also increases the excise tax on a pack of cigarettes by $1.50, ends the tax break on premium cigars, taxes e-cigarette devices as tobacco products and conforms to federal e-cigarette online sales rules. Together, these tax changes will prevent tobacco addiction and help Minnesota keep pace with the ever-evolving tobacco industry.
“As a healthcare economist I understand that prevention not only saves lives — it also has cost savings,” said Rep. Schultz, the bill’s chief author. “Commercial tobacco use is one of the most stubborn and costly addictions that we face here in Minnesota. Every year, Minnesota loses 6,300 residents and $7 billion to smoking. Minnesota needs a comprehensive tobacco tax increase. And no matter how we fund it, we must invest in lifesaving tobacco prevention efforts.”
Raising commercial tobacco prices helps prevent young people from using tobacco products, helps smokers quit and saves lives. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids estimate that a $1.50 per pack increase would lead to major health gains, including 13,200 fewer kids becoming adult smokers, 24,300 adult smokers quitting and $800 million in long-term health savings.
The youth tobacco epidemic has erased decades of progress to reduce youth tobacco use. Last month, the Minnesota Department of Health released findings from the 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey that found that while Minnesota has achieved historically low levels of youth smoking, the youth e-cigarette epidemic continues. One in five Minnesota high-schoolers reported using e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, and 70 percent of youth e-cigarette users reported signs of dependence.
Investing more funds in tobacco prevention and treatment ensures Minnesota is taking a wrap-around approach to stopping commercial tobacco’s harms. For more than two decades ClearWay MinnesotaSM, the foundation created with 3 percent of the tobacco settlement, has provided the majority of funding for tobacco prevention in Minnesota. ClearWay Minnesota will sunset at the end of 2021, leaving a gap in prevention resources. Meanwhile, Minnesota took in nearly $760 million in tobacco revenue and spent only 1 percent of that total on commercial tobacco prevention and treatment.
“As we at ClearWay Minnesota reach our sunset, tobacco remains a threat, especially when it comes to the youth e-cigarette epidemic and racial disparities,” said Molly Moilanen, Vice President at ClearWay MinnesotaSM and Co-Chair of Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation. “Raising tobacco prices and securing sustainable tobacco prevention funding will create a healthier future for Minnesota.”
The COVID-19 pandemic accentuates the need for strong tobacco prevention and treatment programs. Current and former smokers are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. To make matters worse, communities targeted by the tobacco industry, including Black and Indigenous Minnesotans, are some of the hardest hit by COVID-19.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation urges lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach to reduce youth tobacco use, including increasing tobacco prices, ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products and investing in tobacco prevention programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.