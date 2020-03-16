ST. PAUL — Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation thanked lawmakers on the House Commerce Committee for voting to clear the market of flavored tobacco products in Minnesota.
Ending the sale of these products is an important step toward reversing the youth tobacco epidemic and loosening the grip of addiction on Minnesota’s diverse communities. Commerce Committee Chair Representative Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, is chief author of the bill (HF3032), which will now head to the House Floor. The Senate companion bill, SF3872, has not received any hearings to date.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation, a coalition of more than 60 organizations that share a common goal of reducing youth smoking and ending tobacco’s harm for good, supports the bill. Research finds that more than 80 percent of youth who ever tried tobacco reported starting with a flavored tobacco product. To date, 14 Minnesota communities have passed flavor restriction policies, paving the way for statewide action.
“Ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products will create a healthier future for our kids and combat tobacco-related health disparities,” said Janelle Waldock, senior director of Policy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and co-chair of Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation. “Thank you to Chair Halverson and members of the Commerce Committee for supporting this lifesaving bill.”
The tobacco industry uses flavors to attract kids, and two thirds of current high-school tobacco users in Minnesota reported using a flavored product. Flavored tobacco products are driving the youth nicotine epidemic, which has erased nearly two decades of progress to reduce youth tobacco use. The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey found more than a quarter of Minnesota 11th-graders and 11 percent of 8th-graders used an e-cigarette in the past month. From 2016-2019, the 8th-grade vaping rate nearly doubled.
“For too long, the tobacco industry has used flavors to target kids and addict the next generation of tobacco users,” said Chair Halverson. “This bill is not an easy lift, but it’s the most significant step we can take toward realizing the hope of making the next generation free from tobacco addiction.”
A recent statewide poll found that 74 percent of Minnesotans support prohibiting the sales of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. Support for this policy was high across demographics and regions, including among African Americans (77 percent support) and rural residents (81 percent support).
“This bill takes a powerful addictive tool away from the tobacco industry,” said LaTrisha Vetaw, director of Health Policy and Advocacy for NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center in Minneapolis and co-chair of the Menthol Coalition. “For decades, the tobacco industry has marketed menthol cigarettes specifically to African American people and today 88 percent of black smokers smoke menthols. A full flavor ban is the right move and will make Minnesota a healthier state, especially for our kids and communities of color.”
Despite all the state’s progress to reduce smoking among youth and adults, smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease. Every year, smoking kills more than 6,300 Minnesotans and costs residents over $7 billion in health care expenses and lost productivity costs. Fourteen percent of Minnesota adults still smoke. The burden of tobacco use and disease remains unconscionably high in diverse communities, in large part because menthol tobacco products have been heavily marketed toward African Americans, LGBTQ, youth and other priority populations.
In September, President Trump announced the federal government would clear the market of all flavored e-cigarettes but ultimately the federal policy only temporarily bans the sale of some flavored e-cigarette pods or cartridges, leaving thousands of flavors on the market.
In the absence of federal action, states across the nation are looking for ways to combat youth tobacco use. More than 20 states are considering legislation to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products. Massachusetts became the first state to pass a law that restricts the sale of all flavored tobacco products. The Massachusetts policy, which was passed on a bipartisan basis, goes into effect June 1. Meanwhile, nine states are suing JUUL for their role in the e-cigarette epidemic and 39 state Attorneys General recently launched a joint investigation of JUUL’s teen marketing practices.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation encourages lawmakers to take a multi-layered approach to the youth nicotine addiction crisis and pass bold policy measures to counter Big Tobacco’s aggressive marketing. In addition to prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products, Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation supports Tobacco 21, investing in youth prevention and increasing tobacco prices.
