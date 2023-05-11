ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House provided final approval May 8 for an omnibus veterans and military affairs finance package, with minor tweaks from the version that gained preliminary passage last month.

The bill (H.F. 1937) funds Minnesota’s National Guard members and veterans after their service to our state and nation concludes — with appropriations for the state’s next two-year budget cycle. State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, is the ranking Republican on veterans. He served on the conference committee which reconciled differences between House and Senate proposals, mainly aligning categorical spending amounts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments