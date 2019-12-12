Smoldering ruins were all that remained after a fire Dec. 9 that destroyed a house and garage in downtown Hackensack.
Photo by Gail DeBoer

A fire Dec. 9 in the city of Hackensack totally destroyed a house and garage. The occupant escaped with no injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 2:53 p.m. Responders and deputies found the garage plus a residential structure on fire.  Hackensack Fire and Rescue, the Backus Fire Department and Schrupp Excavating worked to battle the fire. The structures were determined to be a total loss.

Paws and Claws Animal Rescue staff assisted at the scene, treating and taking several cats to their facility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the assistance of the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

