A fire Dec. 9 in the city of Hackensack totally destroyed a house and garage. The occupant escaped with no injuries.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 2:53 p.m. Responders and deputies found the garage plus a residential structure on fire. Hackensack Fire and Rescue, the Backus Fire Department and Schrupp Excavating worked to battle the fire. The structures were determined to be a total loss.
Paws and Claws Animal Rescue staff assisted at the scene, treating and taking several cats to their facility.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the assistance of the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.