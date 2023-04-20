ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House approved a veterans and military affairs finance package that State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, said is an example of bipartisan results in a time of polarized politics.
The bill (H.F. 1937) funds Minnesota’s National Guard members and veterans after their service to our state and nation concludes, with omnibus appropriations for the state’s next two-year budget cycle. It passed on a 131-0 vote and is now in the hands of the Senate.
“Veterans are a top priority and I’m glad to see we did the right thing with this bill by leaving partisanship at the door and doing what’s best for those who served,” said Bliss, the ranking House Republican on veterans issues. “This bill passed with overwhelming support and just goes to show we can come together to do good work when we focus on serving the people of Minnesota — in this case veterans. It’s satisfying to see this bill receive such overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle.”
Overall, the bill provides $367.7 million for programs to help veterans over the 2024-25 biennium, a $167 million (52 percent) increase. This includes $73.3 million for the Dept. of Military Affairs and $294.3 million for the Dept. of Veterans Affairs. This includes operational funding for three new veterans homes constructed in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston.
House Republicans successfully added numerous provisions to the bill. This includes expanding the eligibility for free burial in Minnesota state veterans cemeteries to spouses and dependent children of veterans and service members who die on active duty, prohibiting the MDVA from charging burial fees, and authorizing Support Our Troops funds as an eligible use.
The bill also expands the Veteran Bonus program to veterans who currently live in Minnesota, even though they may not have lived in the state when they enlisted, as well as veterans who served in the Inherent Resolve Military campaign. Additional funding for veteran bonuses also is included in the package.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.