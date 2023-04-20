ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House approved a veterans and military affairs finance package that State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, said is an example of bipartisan results in a time of polarized politics.

The bill (H.F. 1937) funds Minnesota’s National Guard members and veterans after their service to our state and nation concludes, with omnibus appropriations for the state’s next two-year budget cycle. It passed on a 131-0 vote and is now in the hands of the Senate.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments