There will be a new system in place to follow general election reporting for Cass County absentee ballots.
Absentee ballots postmarked Nov. 3 and received through Nov. 10 will be linked to General Election Results at http://www.co.cass.mn.us/services/elections_voting/election_night_results.php
The Secretary of State’s Office will run a report on election night and on each of the seven days following for outstanding absentee ballots that could still possibly come in. This number of outstanding ballots will be reported by State House and State Senate District, as well as by Congressional District. This information will be updated daily, which will allow voters to assess and see if a particular race can be can “unofficially called.”
Reporting will be done following the Nov. 3 election with more reporting done by end of the business day Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Final reporting will be completed by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. The report would include the totals for all ballots processed that day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.