There will be a new system in place to follow general election reporting for Cass County absentee ballots.

Absentee ballots postmarked Nov. 3 and received through Nov. 10 will be linked to General Election Results at http://www.co.cass.mn.us/services/elections_voting/election_night_results.php

The Secretary of State’s Office will run a report on election night and on each of the seven days following for outstanding absentee ballots that could still possibly come in. This number of outstanding ballots will be reported by State House and State Senate District, as well as by Congressional District. This information will be updated daily, which will allow voters to assess and see if a particular race can be can “unofficially called.”

Reporting will be done following the Nov. 3 election with more reporting done by end of the business day Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Final reporting will be completed by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. The report would include the totals for all ballots processed that day.

