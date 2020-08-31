Voters may apply to vote by absentee ballot for any election held in Minnesota conducted under state law.
For state elections, voters may apply online through the Minnesota state voter portal, or print and complete a paper form.
In-person absentee voting is available at the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s office in Walker for all precincts, and at designated locations for specific precincts or special elections across Cass County. For statewide elections, extended hours for in-person absentee voting are observed at all locations on the Saturday prior to election day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and until 5 p.m. on the Monday prior to election day.
Voters making application through the mail are encouraged to allow ample mailing time to receive the ballot and mail it back so that it is received on or before election day. Completed absentee ballots can be returned to the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office by the voter or by a designated agent of the voter no later than 3 p.m. on election day. An agent must be at least 18 years old and may only return ballots for up to three voters per election. The agent must show identification and sign a record of ballots delivered.
Absentee ballots (and mail ballots) cast for statewide elections may be tracked on-line by the voter to verify the status of their ballot. Registered voters residing in mail ballot precincts will receive a ballot through the mail automatically for all statewide elections. Voters not pre-registered that live in mail ballot precincts may register with and vote by absentee ballot. Mail ballot voters that need their ballot sent elsewhere may also apply for an absentee ballot (mail ballots are nonforwardable).
For all election related applications and information, voters may contact the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 303 Minnesota Avenue West, PO Box 3000, Walker MN 56484, by calling (218) 547-7260, email to cass.voter@co.cass.mn.us or stop in.
