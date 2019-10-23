WALKER — Forest visitors are invited to come to the Chippewa National Forest 11th annual Howl-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt at Shingobee Hills Friday.
This family-friendly night time event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.
Forest employees will be on hand to help visitors celebrate National Bat Week and complete a scavenger hunt along the short trail at the base of the popular Shingobee sledding hill. Visitors can park at the top of the hill and either hike down the sledding hill or take a marked trail to the historic Shingobee chalet.
Once at the chalet, families can pick up their scavenger hunt cards and follow a one-quarter mile pumpkin-lantern trail down the hill to find six bat trivia stations along with a number of familiar night critters hidden along the way. Back at the chalet, everyone can warm up with hot chocolate or roast a marshmallow over the campfire.
Children are encouraged to wear wildlife costumes, especially bat costumes to celebrate National Bat Week (no scary costumes, please). Visitors should bring warm clothes and a flashlight along to hike the trail to the chalet. In case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Check the Forest Facebook or Twitter pages for weather-related updates.
Shingobee Hills is located six miles south of Walker off Highway 34. Watch for signs at the Shingobee Hills Recreation Area. For more information, call the Walker Ranger District at (218) 547-1044.
Chippewa National Forest is the first National Forest established east of the Mississippi with nearly 1.6 million acres at the headwaters of the Mississippi River in north-central Minnesota. Chippewa National Forest shares boundaries with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and contains outstanding cultural resources, premier habitat for aquatic, riparian and terrestrial wildlife and plants, leads in conservation of the bald eagle and in protection for vast wetland resources.
Visit the Chippewa National Forest’s website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa for more information.
