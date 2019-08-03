If you like roast pork, locally-grown corn on the cob and homemade pie, don’t miss the 15th annual Pig Roast hosted by Hubbard United Methodist Church Aug. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m.
“We were delighted to serve more than 500 people last year,” said the Rev. Laurie Kantonen, pastor of the church.
“Almost everyone in the church participates in hosting this event. One group shucks corn at 8 a.m., while another group keeps close watch on the roasting pork, and yet another group cuts the pies—blueberry, apple, strawberry rhubarb, pecan, etc. It’s not over until the last pot is washed at 8 p.m.,” she added.
Pink pigs will soon be spotted around town, announcing the annual fund-raising event. Money raised from this event goes to those most in need, especially in Hubbard County, with additional funds distributed to local, state and national mission programs supported by HUMC United Methodist Women (UMW).
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 10, and free for children under 5.
The Hubbard United Methodist Church, founded in 1890, was the first Methodist church in Hubbard County. The original church is now a part of the Long Lake Theater complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.