The Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations (HC COLA) Charitable Fund is seeking grant proposals for up to $2,000.
The HC COLA Charitable Fund will consider grant applications from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and community groups. The geographic eligibility area is Hubbard County and watersheds that impact Hubbard County.
Funds may be used for charitable and educational programs, projects and activities that facilitate cooperation among member lake associations and to assist in encouraging environmentally sustainable use of lakes and watersheds that protect, preserve, and enhance the quality of area lakes and their environs including funding for:
• Research, studies or projects on water quality, shoreland development and disseminating information thereof to member associations and the general public.
• Projects on restoration of critical shoreland habitat, buffer strips, rain gardens, shoreline erosion, stormwater run-off, AIS prevention, vegetation mapping.
• Projects for specialized sampling research and limited support for scientific studies.
• Support of acquisition of property for sustainable public use, e.g. conservation easements.
To qualify for consideration, please refer to the HC COLA Charitable Fund Grant Application Guidelines found on the Northwest Minnesota Foundation website at www.nwmf.org under “Open Grant Rounds.” Requirements include clear goals and action steps for completing the project, and other criteria such as:
• Description of working relationship(s) with other partner(s) and/or funding sources.
• Evidence of an evaluation plan.
• For every $1 contributed by HC COLA Charitable Fund, applicant must match $1 toward the project. Matches can be comprised of volunteer labor, in-kind services, donated materials, and/or cash.
• Requested funds must be spent in the year requested.
The deadline for submission of proposals is March 1, 2021. Funds will be awarded by June 1, 2021.
The Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations Charitable Fund is a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.
