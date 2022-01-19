Hubbard County Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members will gather Feb. 1 at four locations to learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the party platform, elect precinct chairs and select delegates for upcoming conventions.
All DFLers are welcome — whether they are long-time activists or political newcomers, caucus-goers will play a part in choosing candidates, determining a platform and shaping the party’s future.
Well-fitted, properly worn masks will be required even while speaking and attendees must show proof of COVID vaccinations or recent negative COVID test results. Social distancing also will be required.
Registration will open at 6:30 p.m. at all Precinct Caucus locations. Caucuses will start at 7.
Residents of Park Rapids and townships of Arago, Clay, Clover, Henrietta, Hubbard, Lake Alice, Lake Emma, Straight River and Todd will caucus at the Park Rapids Area High School, 401 Huntsinger Ave.
The location for residents of the cities of Akeley and Nevis and townships of Akeley, Badoura, Crow Wing, Mantrap, Nevis, Thorpe and White Oak will be the Nevis School, 210 Pleasant St.
Laporte School will host residents of Laporte and the townships Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lake George, Lakeport and Steamboat River.
People living in the townships of Farden, Fern, Guthrie, Helga, Lake Hattie, Rockwood and Schoolcraft will caucus at the Helga Community Center, 25895 County Road 9.
If you are uncertain where to attend, go to https://dfl.org/ and enter your address to find out.
If you are unable to attend your precinct caucus, but would like to run as a delegate to the County Convention, you must complete a non-attendee form available at https://dfl.org/caucuses-conventions/precinct-caucus/. This form can be given to someone attending the caucus or mailed to Hubbard County DFL, PO Box 814, Park Rapids, MN 56470 in time to be received by Jan. 29.
The Hubbard County Convention will be at 1 p.m. March 6 at the Laporte School with registration starting at noon.
