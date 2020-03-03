The 2020 Hubbard County DFL County Convention will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Laporte School. Registration begins at noon. Guests to the convention are welcome to attend.
Delegates will:
• Select up to 20 resolutions to forward to the State Platform Committee;
• Elect County Officers: chair, vice chair/outreach officer, secretary, treasurer and up to 11 directors to serve on the Hubbard County DFL Executive Committee;
• Elect State DFL Central Committee Members (two alternates); and
• Elect three delegates and three alternates to the State DFL Convention.
Candidates for Minnesota Senate and House and for the 8th Congressional District have been invited to address convention-goers during the afternoon.
Lunch and refreshments will be available at the school.
