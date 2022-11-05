A Solway woman faces multiple charges after the vehicle she was driving went off the road and rolled over in Rockwood Township Oct. 12.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said a report of one-vehicle rollover on Sunrise Drive came in at 8:22 a.m. It was reported that the female driver was trapped underneath the vehicle and a baby was in the back seat.
Deputies and medical personnel responded, and upon arrival located a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in the ditch with extensive damage to all areas of the vehicle. The distraught driver was laying on the ground next to the vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath.
A passerby had removed a 1-year-old child from inside the vehicle, who appeared to be uninjured. Lakeport Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and assisted in extricating the victim from underneath the vehicle.
The investigation showed that 29-year-old Patience Thoms was travelling north in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her child a bottle in the backseat. She then drove off the side of the road and into the ditch. The vehicle then came back across the road and overturned where it came to a stop in the opposite ditch.
Thoms was airlifted to a Fargo Hospital by North Memorial Aircare. Multiple charges are pending against Thoms.
