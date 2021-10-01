The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 20-26.

Suspicious —  Dark truck went up driveway, parked backwards at garage. Dog started barking, truck drove away, C.R. 9.

Officer assist —  Individual tracking a deer on his property has questions for game warden, Far Portage Dr.

Officer assist —  Needs assistance retrieving children from grandmother’s home, active DANCO between the two, Hillside Ave., Akeley.

Abandoned car —  GMC just east of Nevis with a popped tire.

Bus arm violation —  Red sports car, no plate, passed bus at around 60 mph, C.R. 36.

Mailbox damage —  Mailbox damage, 317th Ave.

Noise complaint —  Neighbor playing music last two days so loudly she can hear it in her house, Hwy. 34.

Accident —  Woman went off the road, someone picked her up and took her to work, car still in trees.

Theft —  Neighbor trespassing, damage to back window of vehicle, items stolen from it, C.R. 33.

Animal complaint —  Stray dog complaint, 410th St., Laporte.

Theft —  Theft of canopy off a piece of equipment.

Theft —  Theft of trail camera, Schoolcraft Trl.

Damage to property —  Two bathroom vandalized, suspect in office, school has video, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Harassment/stalking —  Reports harassment, C.R. 33, Nevis.

Theft —  Theft of mailbox, Wild Wind Rd.

Driving complaint —  Vehicles speeding.

Damage to property —  Wants to talk to deputy about damage to property, Hwy., 34, Nevis.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Alarm —  Silent alarm, kitchen hold-up alarm, Ave., NW, Laporte.

Scam possible —  Cell phone hacked, Hwy. 200.

Gas drive-off —  Drive-off for $47.90, vehicle left headed into Laporte, Central Ave.

Suspicious —  Nevis bus driver saw man in 40s ask student waiting for bus for directions; man drove around with no apparent destination.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

Suspicious —  Complaint of suspicious vehicle parked by residence, C.R. 23.

Domestic —  Dad pushed caller out of house, twisted knee out of place, wants back in, door locked, doesn’t need medical attention, C.R. 24.

Child custody —  Possible protection order violation, caller can have contact every 24 hours, hasn’t been able to reach children for a while, tried several times through app., C.R. 39.

Animal complaint —  Five cows on caller’s property.

Alarm —  Commercial fire alarm, Main St., Laporte.

Theft —  Neighbor kids got into her mail, stole some of it, C.R. 4.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller’s husband is being harassed by man on shore yelling at him.

Theft —  American Pit Bull Terrier was stolen, getting ransom messages, 470th St.

Driving complaint—  Cancelled IPS status, party is driving, Hulet Ave., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog attacked caller’s father-in-law’s dogs, Wejack Rd.

Alarm —  Front door burglary alarm, no key holders contacted yet, C.R. 39.

DNR violation —  Duck hunters shooting too close to residences, Crow Point Trl.

Officer assist —  Caller believes property is land the city of Nevis owns and is curious if he can hunt geese on it, 210th St.

Fire —  Complaint of person burning brush pile before allowed burn permit activation times, First Ave., Laporte.

Gun call —  Heard gun shots in woods for last few hours, heard three explosions west of his house, shook house, 190th St.

Accident —  Vehicle went into lake, everyone is out, injuries unknown, C.R. 2, Nevis.

Gun call — Heard several shots throughout the night, south of caller’s residence, 496th St.  

Vehicle off road —  Deputy found vehicle in ditch, nobody around.

Gas drive off —  Drive-off valued at $24.40, possible white truck, Broadway East, Akeley.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Break-in, damaged property, stole lumber on the Sept. 22, has photos.

Theft —  Theft of medications while she was moving, 470th St.

Theft —  Vehicle taken from driveway without permission; 309th Ave.

Alarm —  Residential burglar alarm, Hwy. 34.

Threats —  Former neighbor threatens to beat up caller; Jewel Trail

Accident —  Caller hit an old telephone pole in a field near Akeley; needs report for insurance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments