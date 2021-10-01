The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 20-26.
Suspicious — Dark truck went up driveway, parked backwards at garage. Dog started barking, truck drove away, C.R. 9.
Officer assist — Individual tracking a deer on his property has questions for game warden, Far Portage Dr.
Officer assist — Needs assistance retrieving children from grandmother’s home, active DANCO between the two, Hillside Ave., Akeley.
Abandoned car — GMC just east of Nevis with a popped tire.
Bus arm violation — Red sports car, no plate, passed bus at around 60 mph, C.R. 36.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox damage, 317th Ave.
Noise complaint — Neighbor playing music last two days so loudly she can hear it in her house, Hwy. 34.
Accident — Woman went off the road, someone picked her up and took her to work, car still in trees.
Theft — Neighbor trespassing, damage to back window of vehicle, items stolen from it, C.R. 33.
Animal complaint — Stray dog complaint, 410th St., Laporte.
Theft — Theft of canopy off a piece of equipment.
Theft — Theft of trail camera, Schoolcraft Trl.
Damage to property — Two bathroom vandalized, suspect in office, school has video, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Reports harassment, C.R. 33, Nevis.
Theft — Theft of mailbox, Wild Wind Rd.
Driving complaint — Vehicles speeding.
Damage to property — Wants to talk to deputy about damage to property, Hwy., 34, Nevis.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Alarm — Silent alarm, kitchen hold-up alarm, Ave., NW, Laporte.
Scam possible — Cell phone hacked, Hwy. 200.
Gas drive-off — Drive-off for $47.90, vehicle left headed into Laporte, Central Ave.
Suspicious — Nevis bus driver saw man in 40s ask student waiting for bus for directions; man drove around with no apparent destination.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Complaint of suspicious vehicle parked by residence, C.R. 23.
Domestic — Dad pushed caller out of house, twisted knee out of place, wants back in, door locked, doesn’t need medical attention, C.R. 24.
Child custody — Possible protection order violation, caller can have contact every 24 hours, hasn’t been able to reach children for a while, tried several times through app., C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Five cows on caller’s property.
Alarm — Commercial fire alarm, Main St., Laporte.
Theft — Neighbor kids got into her mail, stole some of it, C.R. 4.
Harassment/stalking — Caller’s husband is being harassed by man on shore yelling at him.
Theft — American Pit Bull Terrier was stolen, getting ransom messages, 470th St.
Driving complaint— Cancelled IPS status, party is driving, Hulet Ave., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog attacked caller’s father-in-law’s dogs, Wejack Rd.
Alarm — Front door burglary alarm, no key holders contacted yet, C.R. 39.
DNR violation — Duck hunters shooting too close to residences, Crow Point Trl.
Officer assist — Caller believes property is land the city of Nevis owns and is curious if he can hunt geese on it, 210th St.
Fire — Complaint of person burning brush pile before allowed burn permit activation times, First Ave., Laporte.
Gun call — Heard gun shots in woods for last few hours, heard three explosions west of his house, shook house, 190th St.
Accident — Vehicle went into lake, everyone is out, injuries unknown, C.R. 2, Nevis.
Gun call — Heard several shots throughout the night, south of caller’s residence, 496th St.
Vehicle off road — Deputy found vehicle in ditch, nobody around.
Gas drive off — Drive-off valued at $24.40, possible white truck, Broadway East, Akeley.
Damage to property/vandalism — Break-in, damaged property, stole lumber on the Sept. 22, has photos.
Theft — Theft of medications while she was moving, 470th St.
Theft — Vehicle taken from driveway without permission; 309th Ave.
Alarm — Residential burglar alarm, Hwy. 34.
Threats — Former neighbor threatens to beat up caller; Jewel Trail
Accident — Caller hit an old telephone pole in a field near Akeley; needs report for insurance.
