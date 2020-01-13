The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 2-5.
Child custody — Caller has sole custody of son and the ex is refusing to return the child, 285th Ave.
Officer assist — Laporte school principal having issues with student who wants to be suspended from school, Main St., Laporte.
Ambulance — Caller has numb arm, feels weak, and dizzy, Main St., Laporte.
Accident — Vehicle rolled over in west bound lane, no injuries.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle off the road in the ditch.
Check crimes — Caller reports someone else cashed their check, Ladue Rd, Ponsford.
Parking violation/complaint — Report of vehicle parked on side of road obstructing plows, CR 45.
Officer assist — Caller states person texting them in spite of Order For Protection, CR 34.
Animal complaint — Caller is with a pit bull that is wearing a sweater but no collar; dog’s hipbone is sticking out through skin.
Township meeting — Deputy at township meeting, CR , Becida.
Township meeting — Deputy at township meeting, Broadway St. W., Akeley.
Domestic — Caller states mom’s boyfriend got drunk and hit him in the face, no medical requested, Jade Rose Dr.
Ambulance — Wife is having hard time breathing, CR 18.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off around 4:30 p.m., Bunyan Trails Dr. Nevis.
Ambulance — Party with low blood pressure, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Motorist assist — Stuck in snow, GMC pickup, CR 95.
Accident — Vehicle rollover, possible head injury.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller’s relative’s house is trashed, possibly by ex-boyfriend, Old Sunset Dr.
Domestic — Third party report of a possible physical domestic Old Sunset Dr.
Traffic stop — Trying to stop Ford pickup with a recliner in the back.
Disputes/disturbances — Male caller states his sister’s ex-boyfriend is at the house yelling, pointing fingers in people’s faces. Shoving match; he left property with his young son in a red car, Everlasting Dr.
911 hang up — 911 cell open line phase two, sounded like verbal domestic in the background, 163rd Ave.
Suspicious — Caller states someone is banging on his neighbor’s door and he thinks they are out of town;Wildwood Rd.
Officer assist — Looks like someone tried to break into her front door, Wildwood Rd.
Domestic — Boyfriend locked her out of the house, jus let her back in, took away her phone, found an old 911-only phone to call 911; parties are separated, CR 9.
Assault/fight — Caller reporting assault and theft just occurred, 200th St.
Domestic — Caller states his girlfriend is highly intoxicated, screaming at him, pushing him, CR 9.
Snowmobile — Failed to stop for stop sign (two incidents).
Driving complaint — Caller reporting male party driving west bound on Hwy. 34 in dark green Buick, does not have a driver’s license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.