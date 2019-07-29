Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 18-21.

Boat and Water Patrol —  Boat washed up in front of caller’s residence on Spider Lake.

Threats —  Unknown party pulled up to caller in a pickup truck and yelled threats; First Ave. N., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Horse in the road, C.R. 36.

Threats —  A former employee has been threatening the caller.

Boat and Water Patrol —  Report of missing kayaks, Enchanted Drive.

Damage to property —  Boat house door looks like it was kicked in sometime over the last week or two; C.R. 18.

Officer assist  —  Mother reports that her son cut off his ankle bracelet; C.R. 93, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Caller found a black setter dog, is checking the area for owners. Would like it picked up if he can’t find them; black female, green collar.

Ambulance —  Possible heart attack, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.

Traffic hazard —  Dead animal in the middle of the road; black, possibly a dog.

Driving complaint —  A blue four-door car, possibly Oldsmobile, speeding at 80 mph in a 40 mph zone. Passed the caller on the right at a stop sign, almost caused an accident.

Officer assist —  Caller was involved in a property dispute that has been to court and now is looking to have the court order enforced; Hwy. 87.

Fire — A 1965 Chevy is on fire outside a garage on 169th Ave.

Officer assist —  Caller is having issues retrieving property from her landlord; 175th Ave.

ATV/OHV —  Caller has issues with neighbors racing ATVs up and down the roadway; this is ongoing but not occurring at this moment.

Animal complaint —  Caller says he shot at a mountain lion; passed on to DNR.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s donkey came onto caller’s property, appears to be injured. Caller has the donkey in her barn, Laporte.

Mailbox damaged —  Someone threw a large rock at a mailbox on C.R. 38, severely damaged it.

Property found —  Paddleboat washed up by caller’s residence; caller pulled it up on shore to prevent it from drifting away.

Violation of HRO —  Caller has received multiple text messages and a call from a person she has an HRO against.

Harassment —  Report of harassment, 380th St., Lake George.

Animal complaint —  Multiple cows are out of the pasture.

Driving complaint —  Vehicles are speeding by the house on Wildwood Road, Cass Lake.

Parking violation —  A truck and trailer are parked on private property

Child custody —  Disagreement between child’s father and mother regarding exchange days; this has led to phone harassment; Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Distracted driver, excess speed, unsafe turns and texting, Laporte.

Accident —  A tire came off a trailer in front of the caller’s vehicle and hit their car. Vehicle is disabled; Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Ambulance —  Three-year-old is choking on a quarter; Hwy. 34.

Ambulance —  A party on a boat saw a bicyclist crash.

Alarm —  Fire alarm called in by Rapid Response; C.R. 226.

Officer assist —  Report of a man on a bicycle making comments to children in the park.

Officer assist —  Caller befriended a man, let him stay on his property but now he won’t remove his stuff; 269th Ave.

Gun call — Caller is hearing multiple gun shots near her residence.

