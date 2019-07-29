Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 18-21.
Boat and Water Patrol — Boat washed up in front of caller’s residence on Spider Lake.
Threats — Unknown party pulled up to caller in a pickup truck and yelled threats; First Ave. N., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Horse in the road, C.R. 36.
Threats — A former employee has been threatening the caller.
Boat and Water Patrol — Report of missing kayaks, Enchanted Drive.
Damage to property — Boat house door looks like it was kicked in sometime over the last week or two; C.R. 18.
Officer assist — Mother reports that her son cut off his ankle bracelet; C.R. 93, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Caller found a black setter dog, is checking the area for owners. Would like it picked up if he can’t find them; black female, green collar.
Ambulance — Possible heart attack, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Traffic hazard — Dead animal in the middle of the road; black, possibly a dog.
Driving complaint — A blue four-door car, possibly Oldsmobile, speeding at 80 mph in a 40 mph zone. Passed the caller on the right at a stop sign, almost caused an accident.
Officer assist — Caller was involved in a property dispute that has been to court and now is looking to have the court order enforced; Hwy. 87.
Fire — A 1965 Chevy is on fire outside a garage on 169th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller is having issues retrieving property from her landlord; 175th Ave.
ATV/OHV — Caller has issues with neighbors racing ATVs up and down the roadway; this is ongoing but not occurring at this moment.
Animal complaint — Caller says he shot at a mountain lion; passed on to DNR.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s donkey came onto caller’s property, appears to be injured. Caller has the donkey in her barn, Laporte.
Mailbox damaged — Someone threw a large rock at a mailbox on C.R. 38, severely damaged it.
Property found — Paddleboat washed up by caller’s residence; caller pulled it up on shore to prevent it from drifting away.
Violation of HRO — Caller has received multiple text messages and a call from a person she has an HRO against.
Harassment — Report of harassment, 380th St., Lake George.
Animal complaint — Multiple cows are out of the pasture.
Driving complaint — Vehicles are speeding by the house on Wildwood Road, Cass Lake.
Parking violation — A truck and trailer are parked on private property
Child custody — Disagreement between child’s father and mother regarding exchange days; this has led to phone harassment; Laporte.
Driving complaint — Distracted driver, excess speed, unsafe turns and texting, Laporte.
Accident — A tire came off a trailer in front of the caller’s vehicle and hit their car. Vehicle is disabled; Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Ambulance — Three-year-old is choking on a quarter; Hwy. 34.
Ambulance — A party on a boat saw a bicyclist crash.
Alarm — Fire alarm called in by Rapid Response; C.R. 226.
Officer assist — Report of a man on a bicycle making comments to children in the park.
Officer assist — Caller befriended a man, let him stay on his property but now he won’t remove his stuff; 269th Ave.
Gun call — Caller is hearing multiple gun shots near her residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.