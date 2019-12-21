The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 12 to 18.

Accident —  Caller states son’s vehicle hit by motorist that fled the scene.

Ambulance —  Caller states her elderly mom is dizzy and fell, CR 9.

Animal complaint  —  Caller’s dog missing, possibly stolen, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Business check —  Business check, Bunyan Trails Dr.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle all over the road, silver car, crossed center line and fog line several times.

Vehicle off road —  Vehicle off road, older couple in car.

Disputes/disturbances —  Issues with ex-girlfriend, Beacon Rd.

Suspicious —  Suspicious activity, Dec. 1st, CR 39, Laporte.

Animal bite —  UPS driver bit by dog, owner required to have records of dog shots, 170th St., Akeley.

Walk-through —  Laporte School walk-through.

Stolen vehicle —  Out with vehicle in the ditch, unoccupied, down in a steep ditch; will need a winch.

Damage, debris —  Metal on road; extensive damage to a vehicle; occurred between 6:30-7.

Suspicious —  Man at the end of the road asked caller to pull him out of the ditch; has walked back toward Hwy. 71.

Ambulance —  Caller feels funny; wants blood sugar to be checked; C.R. 39.

Vehicle off-road —  Call in Cass County transferred to State Patrol; one vehicle roll-over.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about burning down an old house on his property.

Walk-through —  Laporte School walk-through

Driving complaint —  Blue Ford Focus is driving too slow, almost caused accidents.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle is driving slowly, may have stopped at Fugate’s Auto.

Vehicle off-road —  Vehicle went off-road; driver OK, still in vehicle.

Vehicle off-road —  Out with vehicle in the ditch.

Accident —  Two cars in ditch; someone ran over two snowmobiles; nobody on them; unknown injuries.

Business check —  Business check in Nevis.

Vehicle off-road —  Truck and fish house are in the ditch.

Alarm —  Downstairs living room area motion alarm; 269th Ave.

Scam —  Possible scam.

Suspicious — Caller can see a black hole in his ceiling that was never there before; no smoke, no visible fire.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle cut him off almost causing accident.

Snowmobile —  Snowmobile violation.

Suspicious —  Parties shooting from the roadway.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller is out of propane; nobody will answer when he calls the company.

Violation of OFP —  Caller’s husband is at house despite a no-contact order.

Officer assist —  A man was dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office; wants to talk to a deputy; transferred to Clearwater County.

Dispute —  Disturbance at residence on Wildfire Road.

Accident —  Ford involved in accident; blood in vehicle, smell of alcohol, tracks leaving vehicle.

Property found —  Portable fish house found 3 miles south of Bemidji on Hwy. 71.

Child custody —  Grandmother has custody of grandson but is worried the child’s mother, who is now in town, may come to her house.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Lake George.

Suspicious — Car with Michigan plate has been parked and running on the side of the road for several hours.

Theft —  Wood splitter stolen, Night Hawk Road.

Suspicious — A man wearing Carhart coveralls and sunglasses is jumping out at cars as they drive by the boat landing in Nevis.

Ambulance —  Leech Lake Police report a man, not injured, but needs lift assist; Laporte.

Accident —  A Ryder Rental Truck is lying on its side.

Suspicious —  A blue or dark grey Ford was stuck in caller’s driveway; driver took off on foot, then came back, now is gone.

School walk-through—  Walk-through in Laporte

Ambulance —  Older man with high blood pressure, dizziness, has fallen; not known if he is injured; Laporte.

Officer assist —  Business received a counterfeit bill on Dec. 16.

School walk-through —  Walk-through at Laporte School.

Animal complaint —  Someone pulled into driveway, tied a dog to the back of his truck.

