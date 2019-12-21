The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 12 to 18.
Accident — Caller states son’s vehicle hit by motorist that fled the scene.
Ambulance — Caller states her elderly mom is dizzy and fell, CR 9.
Animal complaint — Caller’s dog missing, possibly stolen, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan Trails Dr.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Vehicle all over the road, silver car, crossed center line and fog line several times.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle off road, older couple in car.
Disputes/disturbances — Issues with ex-girlfriend, Beacon Rd.
Suspicious — Suspicious activity, Dec. 1st, CR 39, Laporte.
Animal bite — UPS driver bit by dog, owner required to have records of dog shots, 170th St., Akeley.
Walk-through — Laporte School walk-through.
Stolen vehicle — Out with vehicle in the ditch, unoccupied, down in a steep ditch; will need a winch.
Damage, debris — Metal on road; extensive damage to a vehicle; occurred between 6:30-7.
Suspicious — Man at the end of the road asked caller to pull him out of the ditch; has walked back toward Hwy. 71.
Ambulance — Caller feels funny; wants blood sugar to be checked; C.R. 39.
Vehicle off-road — Call in Cass County transferred to State Patrol; one vehicle roll-over.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about burning down an old house on his property.
Walk-through — Laporte School walk-through
Driving complaint — Blue Ford Focus is driving too slow, almost caused accidents.
Driving complaint — Vehicle is driving slowly, may have stopped at Fugate’s Auto.
Vehicle off-road — Vehicle went off-road; driver OK, still in vehicle.
Vehicle off-road — Out with vehicle in the ditch.
Accident — Two cars in ditch; someone ran over two snowmobiles; nobody on them; unknown injuries.
Business check — Business check in Nevis.
Vehicle off-road — Truck and fish house are in the ditch.
Alarm — Downstairs living room area motion alarm; 269th Ave.
Scam — Possible scam.
Suspicious — Caller can see a black hole in his ceiling that was never there before; no smoke, no visible fire.
Driving complaint — Vehicle cut him off almost causing accident.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile violation.
Suspicious — Parties shooting from the roadway.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller is out of propane; nobody will answer when he calls the company.
Violation of OFP — Caller’s husband is at house despite a no-contact order.
Officer assist — A man was dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office; wants to talk to a deputy; transferred to Clearwater County.
Dispute — Disturbance at residence on Wildfire Road.
Accident — Ford involved in accident; blood in vehicle, smell of alcohol, tracks leaving vehicle.
Property found — Portable fish house found 3 miles south of Bemidji on Hwy. 71.
Child custody — Grandmother has custody of grandson but is worried the child’s mother, who is now in town, may come to her house.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Lake George.
Suspicious — Car with Michigan plate has been parked and running on the side of the road for several hours.
Theft — Wood splitter stolen, Night Hawk Road.
Suspicious — A man wearing Carhart coveralls and sunglasses is jumping out at cars as they drive by the boat landing in Nevis.
Ambulance — Leech Lake Police report a man, not injured, but needs lift assist; Laporte.
Accident — A Ryder Rental Truck is lying on its side.
Suspicious — A blue or dark grey Ford was stuck in caller’s driveway; driver took off on foot, then came back, now is gone.
School walk-through— Walk-through in Laporte
Ambulance — Older man with high blood pressure, dizziness, has fallen; not known if he is injured; Laporte.
Officer assist — Business received a counterfeit bill on Dec. 16.
School walk-through — Walk-through at Laporte School.
Animal complaint — Someone pulled into driveway, tied a dog to the back of his truck.
