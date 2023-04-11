Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Apr 11, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 30 to April 5.Suspicious — Caller has seen tracks going to and from neighbor’s seasonal property, with a shed and campers. in the last couple days, C.R. 13.Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.Theft — Identity theft, someone tried to file unemployment in caller’s name, C.R. 39.Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Central Ave., Laporte.Officer assist — Ex-boyfriend is tapping her cell phone, Gazebo Dr.Accident — Something big is lying in the road, about a half mile east of bar. Bar patron hit it, damage to front of vehicle, Hwy. 34, Akeley.Officer assist — Neighbor hitting snow banks/oak tree near caller’s residence, Main Horseshoe Rd.Assault/fight — Woman was bitten and punched, Broadway St., Akeley.Officer assist — Caller wants to talk to deputy about someone that just got a DWI and is drinking at the bar again, 1 Ave. Laporte.Harassment/stalking — Caller being harassed by family in Akeley area possibly.Animal complaint — Three dogs on her property, 279th Ave.Animal complaint — Dog was dropped off near them intentionally, has questions, 315th Ave., Laporte.Officer assist — Packages were delivered to old address, wants assistance, Wildwood Rd.Ambulance — Man is screaming and grabbing his head, not aggressive, Wejack Rd.Officer assist — Woman wants to retrieve her property, 145th Ave.Burglary — Multiple people at her residence, 145th Ave.Traffic hazard — Stalled semi is blocking the road from Nevis.Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.Officer assist — Just released, needs to get property, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.Stalking — Receiving threatening text messages, 145th Ave. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Catherine 'Cathy' Duvall WHA Superintendent leaving after two year stint Fay 'Geno' Frederick Willard 'Will' Pehling Lyndon Johnson Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
