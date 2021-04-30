The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 19 to 25.
Damage to property/vandalism — Someone shot out three of the caller’s windows in past few months, Chickadee Ln.
Littering — Deputy requested ICR for littering.
Property lost — The dog she has been watching has been gone for 45 minutes, Gandolf Trl.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs running around, acting aggressive, almost attacked her, Wildwood Rd.
Animal complaint — Horses not being taken care of properly, C.R. 18.
Animal complaint — Neighborhood dog looks to have broken leg, foaming at the mouth, possibly a lab, has a collar, unable to get close to it, C.R. 41.
Animal complaint — Wants to know what can be done for a squirrel that’s been stuck in tree all day, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — A person the caller’s not supposed to have contact with has been contacting him. He hasn’t been bothering her, but now she’s asking him for money, C.R. 9.
Officer assist — Caller’s 16- year-old son is out of control, left residence, not known where he was headed, 229th Ave.
Officer assist — Questions for a deputy regarding HRO, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Animal got into garbage, spread it all over the road, C.R. 37.
Officer assist — Sister won’t give her some property, sister’s dog is outside being aggressive, Wejack Rd., Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Elderly male is in store, can barely walk, doesn’t need ambulance but caller doesn’t want him driving, Central Ave., Laporte.
Suspicious — Call from Cenex, someone locked themselves out of a car, Broadway East, Akeley.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Theft — Caller broke up with his ex last year, and items have gone missing since. He got her to admit being responsible via text, Western Ave.
Animal complaint — Horses look maltreated, a few are lying in mud.
Animal complaint — A dog bit her foster kid in leg, broke the skin, West Ave., Nevis.
Suspicious — Man is walking down road giving inappropriate gestures, yelling profanities.
Ambulance — Elderly woman fell, has hip injury, Fish Hook Dr.
Agency assist — Neighbor was yelling, throwing things all night and morning. Caller checked hallway to see what was going on and the man came at her, First Street, Park Rapids.
Fraud — Caller stating she’s the victim of unemployment fraud, C.R. 18.
Agency assist — Attempt to locate party to arrest for OFP violation, Frost Bite Rd.
K-9 — K-9 assist, Frost Bite Rd.
Damage to property/vandalism — Neighbor is pulling out fence posts on caller’s brother’s property, 119th Ave.
Agency assist — Assisting State Patrol with traffic stop, Broadway E., Akeley.
Agency assist — Walker PD needs a statement, wants assistance, C.R. 39.
Property found — Dog came to caller’s home, it’s friendly, caller will keep it there for now, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Property found — Chainsaw located on side of road.
Agency assist — Four kids are fighting in street.
Accident — Vehicle rollover, two men, one woman involved.
Accident — Collision, small car and semi, man is pinned in vehicle, substantial injuries, C.R. 6.
Officer assist — Family member moved into caller’s parent’s residence and won’t leave. No one’s supposed to be there, C.R. 38.
Theft — Propane tanks stolen from caller’s residence, C.R. 9.
Animal complaint — About 30 cats, other animals are living at unsanitary residence, Hwy. 87.
Theft — Caller states one of his firearms was stolen, U.S. 71.
Driving complaint — Vehicle speeding, passed unsafely, gave caller an inappropriate gesture.
Driving complaint — Possibly impaired driver in a pickup truck almost hit propane tank, Broadway St., Akeley.
Driving complaint — Caller believes the driver of a black Jeep is intoxicated; is swerving, speeding.
Driving complaint — Reckless driving, made a gesture like a gun pointing but no actual gun was seen.
Child custody — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about child custody, 470th St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Large bear on property, caller unsure where it went, children are in area, Egret Rd.
Ambulance — Caller needs help bringing husband into house from hospital, Wildwood Rd.
Animal complaint — Eagle hit and injured by vehicle, is in middle of road, C.R. 18.
Ambulance — Man needs lift assist, no injuries, 309th Ave.
Alarm — Fire alarm is going off, 115th Ave.
Domestic — Caller reports subject threatening to throw her out of his house, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assault/fight — Caller said they were assaulted by five unknown female parties at her residence, suspects still on scene, 470th St.
Officer assist — 911 caller states he is highly intoxicated, Main Horseshoe Trl.
Fire — Caller’s neighbor had large bon ire last night. It appears to be re-kindling and spreading into the grass, 129th Ave.
Suspicious — Caller was followed by a vehicle in a harassing manner, 470th St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.