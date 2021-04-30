The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 19 to 25.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Someone shot out three of the caller’s windows in past few months, Chickadee Ln.

Littering —  Deputy requested ICR for littering.

Property lost —  The dog she has been watching has been gone for 45 minutes, Gandolf Trl.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dogs running around, acting aggressive, almost attacked her, Wildwood Rd.

Animal complaint —  Horses not being taken care of properly, C.R. 18.

Animal complaint —  Neighborhood dog looks to have broken leg, foaming at the mouth, possibly a lab, has a collar, unable to get close to it, C.R. 41.

Animal complaint —  Wants to know what can be done for a squirrel that’s been stuck in tree all day, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  A person the caller’s not supposed to have contact with has been contacting him. He hasn’t been bothering her, but now she’s asking him for money, C.R. 9.

Officer assist —  Caller’s 16- year-old son is out of control, left residence, not known where he was headed, 229th Ave.

Officer assist —  Questions for a deputy regarding HRO, C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Animal got into garbage, spread it all over the road, C.R. 37.

Officer assist —  Sister won’t give her some property, sister’s dog is outside being aggressive, Wejack Rd., Cass Lake.

Officer assist —  Elderly male is in store, can barely walk, doesn’t need ambulance but caller doesn’t want him driving, Central Ave., Laporte.

Suspicious —  Call from Cenex, someone locked themselves out of a car, Broadway East, Akeley.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Theft —  Caller broke up with his ex last year, and items have gone missing since. He got her to admit being responsible via text, Western Ave.

Animal complaint —  Horses look maltreated, a few are lying in mud.

Animal complaint —  A dog bit her foster kid in leg, broke the skin, West Ave., Nevis.

Suspicious —  Man is walking down road giving inappropriate gestures, yelling profanities.

Ambulance —  Elderly woman fell, has hip injury, Fish Hook Dr.

Agency assist —  Neighbor was yelling, throwing things all night and morning. Caller checked hallway to see what was going on and the man came at her, First Street, Park Rapids.

Fraud —  Caller stating she’s the victim of unemployment fraud, C.R. 18.

Agency assist —  Attempt to locate party to arrest for OFP violation, Frost Bite Rd.

K-9 —  K-9 assist, Frost Bite Rd.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Neighbor is pulling out fence posts on caller’s brother’s property, 119th Ave.

Agency assist —  Assisting State Patrol with traffic stop, Broadway E., Akeley.

Agency assist —  Walker PD needs a statement, wants assistance, C.R. 39.

Property found —  Dog came to caller’s home, it’s friendly, caller will keep it there for now, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Property found —  Chainsaw located on side of road.

Agency assist —  Four kids are fighting in street.

Accident —  Vehicle rollover, two men, one woman involved.

Accident —  Collision, small car and semi, man is pinned in vehicle, substantial injuries, C.R. 6.

Officer assist —  Family member moved into caller’s parent’s residence and won’t leave. No one’s supposed to be there, C.R. 38.

Theft —  Propane tanks stolen from caller’s residence, C.R. 9.

Animal complaint —  About 30 cats, other animals are living at unsanitary residence, Hwy. 87.

Theft —  Caller states one of his firearms was stolen, U.S. 71.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle speeding, passed unsafely, gave caller an inappropriate gesture.

Driving complaint —  Possibly impaired driver in a pickup truck almost hit propane tank, Broadway St., Akeley.

Driving complaint —  Caller believes the driver of a black Jeep is intoxicated; is swerving, speeding.

Driving complaint —  Reckless driving, made a gesture like a gun pointing but no actual gun was seen.

Child custody —  Caller wants to speak with a deputy about child custody, 470th St., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Large bear on property, caller unsure where it went, children are in area, Egret Rd.

Ambulance —  Caller needs help bringing husband into house from hospital, Wildwood Rd.

Animal complaint —  Eagle hit and injured by vehicle, is in middle of road, C.R. 18.

Ambulance —  Man needs lift assist, no injuries, 309th Ave.

Alarm —  Fire alarm is going off, 115th Ave.

Domestic —  Caller reports subject threatening to throw her out of his house, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.

Assault/fight —  Caller said they were assaulted by five unknown female parties at her residence, suspects still on scene, 470th St.

Officer assist —  911 caller states he is highly intoxicated, Main Horseshoe Trl.

Fire —  Caller’s neighbor had large bon ire last night. It appears to be re-kindling and spreading into the grass, 129th Ave.

Suspicious —  Caller was followed by a vehicle in a harassing manner, 470th St.

