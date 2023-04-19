The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 6-12.
Vehicle off road — Black SUV in the ditch, looks occupied (two calls).
Suspicious — Trailer investigation, Henrietta Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
School walk through — Walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Getting harassed over social media, 145th Ave.
Officer assist — Questions about her OFP against husband, how to check if her pills were delivered and how to get them, C.R. 81.
Ambulance — Woman is having seizure, Third Ave., Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop (two calls), Wildwood Rd, Broadway East, Akeley.
Suspicious — A Subaru stopped in caller’s driveway Tuesday and took pictures of his house, C.R. 31.
Officer assist — Caller said individual called at 8 a.m. on her way with the kids, hasn’t shown up, worried she might have been in an accident, C.R. 33.
Ambulance — Man has trouble breathing, Wild Wing Dr., Cass Lake.
Ambulance — Man has trouble with breathing, has COPD, Wejack Rd.
Disputes/disturbances — Someone is stealing a trailer, has a child with her, no car seat, silver car, C.R. 1.
Animal complaint — Dog is at a business, keeps jumping into people’s cars, coming into the business, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Ambulance — Caller fell, needs help getting up, C.R. 6.
Harassment/stalking — Caller being harassed on Facebook, was assaulted Dec. 26, Willow Rd.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Alarm — Commercial fire alarm at bar, northeast smoke detector, Main St., Nevis.
Assault/fight — Fight at the Akeley Muni, male party pushed bartender, grabbed another person by the throat, Broadway St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop (two calls), Akeley.
Alarm — Commercial burglar alarm, Hulet Ave., Akeley (two calls).
Fire — Garage is on fire next to house, gas tank in between, C.R. 30.
Threats — Son threatening family, is in a green Chevy going towards Laporte, 309th Ave.
Animal complaint — Caller found a small shepherd dog, light blue eyes, shock collar, no tags, has it tied up, C.R. 39.
Ambulance — Man is having trouble breathing, Wejack Rd.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Ambulance — Man fell, possible back injury, C.R. 13.
Animal complaint — Stray dog keeps showing up in her yard, Wolf Lake Rd.
Theft — Theft of mailbox on Saturday, Lake Benedict Rd.
Animal complaint — Three dogs are running in traffic, C.R. 18.
Damage to property/vandalism — Sign was shot with gun, side by side tracks are nearby, Nu Robco Lake Dr.
Accident — Single vehicle accident with a tree, Falcon Rd.
Ambulance — Caller thinks she’s having a heart attack, Wejack Rd.
School walk through — School detail, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Ambulance — Woman could be having heart attack, Central Ave., Laporte.
Officer assist — Questions about getting a trespass order, First St., Akeley.
Traffic hazard — Owners are stacking wood in the ditch and on edge of road, damaging road and causing traffic safety issue.
Officer assist — Caller’s locks have been changed by landlord, all his stuff is outside, Wildwood Rd.
Suspicious — Caller walked onto porch, observed objects flying around in the skies, possibly drones or bats with light packs, Main St., Nevis.
Domestic — Physical domestic in progress, 255th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller is picking up his father and has papers that need to be served; Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Theft — Theft of money, Third Ave., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Questions about options to deal with unwanted dog visits, Main St., Laporte.
