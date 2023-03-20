The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 9-12.
Officer assist — Cell phone keeps getting hacked, First Ave., Laporte.
Accident — Two vehicle accident. One in the ditch, injuries unknown.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Eighth grader causing issues in class, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Alarm going off at neighbor’s cabin. Nobody home, Glenhaven Dr.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Wildwood Rd.
Suspicious — Believes an intruder is on her property, it’s not her husband, he’s in Wisconsin, Far Portage Dr.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Wejack Rd.
Ambulance — Infection in woman’s leg, can’t walk, is running a temperature, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Child custody — Custody issues, Palomino Dr.
Animal complaint — Red/brown dog, under 30 lbs. running around dragging a leash for four days, 122nd St.
Harassment/stalking — Harassing phone calls, C.R. 80.
Scam possible — Caller said he was a federal agent, told him his identity had been stolen, Hardwood Dr.
Ambulance — Difficulty breathing, 52 year old woman, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Fraud — Questions about crypto fraud, Fox Run Dr.
Assault/fight — Possible assault, 344th St.
Traffic hazard — Ten to 15 bags of garbage strewn all over the road.
Ambulance — Caller popped hip out again, 119th Ave.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile violation, stop sign. No registration (second call).
Officer assist — Caller needs advice about domestic violence, 317th Ave.
Snowmobile — Neighbors are going through his yard, Hwy. 71.
Accident — Vehicle hit her car while plowing, in ditch, front end damage, no injuries, C.R. 18.
Domestic — Reporting domestic violence, not currently in progress, 317th Ave.
Ambulance — Infection in 50 year old’s leg, dizzy, not feeling well.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about her ex not following court orders, 400th St.
Motorist assist — Vehicle is stuck in middle of road, Wejack Rd.
Officer assist — Snow plow plowed up a three foot mound of snow at end of her driveway, C.R. 33.
Gas drive off — Clerk charged the person for a wrong pump, Broadway East, Akeley.
Ambulance — Caller is having muscle issues with arms, could be having stroke, driveway not plowed, 240th St.
