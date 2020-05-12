The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 30 to May 3.
Fire — Woods on fire, C.R. 2.
Gun call — Gun shots heard south of caller’s residence. Her cousin also heard it in the canoe, C.R. 37.
Ambulance — Female with severe abdominal pains, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Fire — Fire, unknown what’s on fire but heard an explosion, not a structure, C.R. 36.
Animal complaint — Cows are everywhere on the road and out of the fence, 200th St.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller stated man was harassing her; then caller disconnected, 210th St.
Harassment/stalking — Caller stated individual was yelling for no reason from across the street, caller is “not a fan” of the harasser, C.R. 36.
Alarm — Male party fell, no injuries, C.R. 80.
Gun call — Neighbor to caller’s north has lights on, doesn’t believe they’re home but heard five shots, C.R. 95.
Ambulance — Female fell during transport, needs help lifting, C.R. 36, Laporte.
Disputes/disturbances — Group home client is refusing meds, throwing things at staff, Hwy. 87.
Boat and water — Caller wants to talk to someone about getting “no wake” signs installed, Great Pine Dr., Nevis.
ATV/OHV — ATV stop.
Disputes/disturbances — Female moved out of group home, now they won’t return an SSI check to her, Hwy. 87.
Driving complaint — White Jeep Wrangler was doing donuts at the intersection then went back to house.
Driving complaint — Dark Suburban driving at a high rate of speed over the bridge while people were on it.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs are running through their yard; those dogs have attacked their dog before, 165th Ave.
Noise complaint — Caller reporting yelling and screaming, numerous gun shots, C.R. 95.
Alarm — Residential fire alarm - smoke detector, Grouse Rd.
Disputes/disturbances — Roommate is now outside screaming at neighbor because of dogs, 165th, Ave.
Ambulance — Caller’s husband can’t get off floor, thinks he might have had a stroke, Call of the Wild Dr.
ATV/OHV — Out with a dirt bike, Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Trailer was broken into and vandalized, Old Sunset Dr., Laporte.
Fire — Caller can see smoke off the west side of Highway 64.
Fire — Caller reports seeing smoke, thinks some kids are at the end of Gandolf Trail, Nevis, burning something.
Trespassing, — Caller reports trespassing, Morning Tr., Laporte.
Domestic — Caller is in the house with doors locked; man is by the garage, small dog and 23 year old son are also in the house, Ingrid Dr.
Domestic — Physical domestic between father and son (see above); they’re separated now, son is in house, father in the garage, no weapons, Ingrid Dr.
Animal complaint — German shepherd went after a child on a bike today, almost bit him, Falcon Rd.
ATV/OHV — ATV is tearing up road near caller’s property, 323rd Ave, Cass Lake.
ATV/OHV — Side-by-side on fire, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Three chickens have been killed, caller thinks neighbor’s dog is to blame, C.R. 39.
Alarm — Back hallway motion detector; Main Street, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about a driver who drove through his fence; 398th St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — A brown and white horse, saddled and haltered, is walking around just off C.R. 18 near Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller reports a 10-year-old is being very disrespectful and asks that a law enforcement officer come and talk to him; 159th Ave.
Cows — Several cows are out on County Road 3.
Vandalism — Caller reports four tires were slashed, two each on two cars; discovered yesterday morning. Vagabond LP.
Theft — A homemade utility trailer was stolen; State Hwy. 226.
Theft — License plate stolen on Wejack Road.
Fire — A tractor is on fire in a field along C.R. 3.
Officer assist — A man flagged down a deputy on Hwy. 71 near Lake George.
Gun call — Caller heard gunshots last night and today saw two deer go through the yard; look like they are wounded.
Property found — Deputy flagged down on Hwy. 34 by person with found property.
Suspicious — Report of a man walking back and forth in front of caller’s house on C.R. 39.
Threats — A Facebook group is making “terroristic threats”, C.R. 25.
