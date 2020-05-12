The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 30 to May 3.

Fire —  Woods on fire, C.R. 2.

Gun call —  Gun shots heard south of caller’s residence. Her cousin also heard it in the canoe, C.R. 37.

Ambulance —  Female with severe abdominal pains, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Fire —  Fire, unknown what’s on fire but heard an explosion, not a structure, C.R. 36.

Animal complaint —  Cows are everywhere on the road and out of the fence, 200th St.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller stated man was harassing her; then caller disconnected, 210th St.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller stated individual was yelling for no reason from across the street, caller is “not a fan” of the harasser, C.R. 36.

Alarm —  Male party fell, no injuries, C.R. 80.

Gun call —  Neighbor to caller’s north has lights on, doesn’t believe they’re home but heard five shots, C.R. 95.

Ambulance —  Female fell during transport, needs help lifting, C.R. 36, Laporte.

Disputes/disturbances —  Group home client is refusing meds, throwing things at staff, Hwy. 87.

Boat and water —  Caller wants to talk to someone about getting “no wake” signs installed, Great Pine Dr., Nevis.

ATV/OHV —  ATV stop.

Disputes/disturbances —  Female moved out of group home, now they won’t return an SSI check to her, Hwy. 87.

Driving complaint —  White Jeep Wrangler was doing donuts at the intersection then went back to house.

Driving complaint —  Dark Suburban driving at a high rate of speed over the bridge while people were on it.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dogs are running through their yard; those dogs have attacked their dog before, 165th Ave.

Noise complaint —  Caller reporting yelling and screaming, numerous gun shots, C.R. 95.

Alarm —  Residential fire alarm - smoke detector, Grouse Rd.

Disputes/disturbances —  Roommate is now outside screaming at neighbor because of dogs, 165th, Ave.

Ambulance —  Caller’s husband can’t get off floor, thinks he might have had a stroke, Call of the Wild Dr.

ATV/OHV —  Out with a dirt bike, Nevis.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Trailer was broken into and vandalized, Old Sunset Dr., Laporte.

Fire —  Caller can see smoke off the west side of Highway 64.

Fire —  Caller reports seeing smoke, thinks some kids are at the end of Gandolf Trail, Nevis, burning something.

Trespassing, —  Caller reports trespassing, Morning Tr., Laporte.

Domestic —  Caller is in the house with doors locked; man is by the garage, small dog and 23 year old son are also in the house, Ingrid Dr.

Domestic —  Physical domestic between father and son (see above); they’re separated now, son is in house, father in the garage, no weapons, Ingrid Dr.

Animal complaint —  German shepherd went after a child on a bike today, almost bit him, Falcon Rd.

ATV/OHV —  ATV is tearing up road near caller’s property, 323rd Ave, Cass Lake.

ATV/OHV —  Side-by-side on fire, C.R. 25, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Three chickens have been killed, caller thinks neighbor’s dog is to blame, C.R. 39.

Alarm —  Back hallway motion detector; Main Street, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak with a deputy about a driver who drove through his fence; 398th St., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  A brown and white horse, saddled and haltered, is walking around just off C.R. 18 near Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller reports a 10-year-old is being very disrespectful and asks that a law enforcement officer come and talk to him; 159th Ave.

Cows —  Several cows are out on County Road 3.

Vandalism —  Caller reports four tires were slashed, two each on two cars; discovered yesterday morning. Vagabond LP.

Theft —  A homemade utility trailer was stolen; State Hwy. 226.

Theft —  License plate stolen on Wejack Road.

Fire —  A tractor is on fire in a field along C.R. 3.

Officer assist —  A man flagged down a deputy on Hwy. 71 near Lake George.

Gun call —  Caller heard gunshots last night and today saw two deer go through the yard; look like they are wounded.

Property found —  Deputy flagged down on Hwy. 34 by person with found property.

Suspicious —  Report of a man walking back and forth in front of caller’s house on C.R. 39.

Threats —  A Facebook group is making “terroristic threats”, C.R. 25.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments