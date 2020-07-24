The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 13 to 17.

Animal complaint —  Loose dog running around caller’s house, Old Sunset Dr.

Boat and water —  A large microwave oven is in the channel posing a boating hazard, C.R. 38.

Boat and water —  Complaints of boats not following no wake zone, caller wants more signage.

Animal complaint —  Caller has an aggressive dog in her yard, Everlasting Dr.

Mailbox damage —  Caller’s mailbox is missing, appears a vehicle went off the road where it was located, Antler Dr.

Suspicious —  Male party walking in traffic, caller hasn’t seen the guy before, Marie Ave., SE., Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 71.

Ambulance —  Possible heart attack, Graywolf Dr., Akeley.

Trespassing —  Caller watching friend’s house, neighbor keeps parking on their property after being asked three times not to park there, Broadway St., Akeley.

Boat and water —  Warning for no throwable, Kabekona.

Disputes/disturbances —  Male party yelling at the sky and birds, throwing chairs off the deck, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Traffic hazard —  Four to five young adults holding hands, blocking traffic, walking towards Hwy. 200.

Driving complaint —  Driving complaint (two calls), Hwy., 200.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.

Theft —  Theft of money from wallet, spoke with female on shift at group home, C.R. 4.

Animal complaint —  Issues with neighbor shooting at his cattle, 110th St.,

Driving complaint  —  Caller states someone is tearing up and down roadway, spinning donuts, scaring cattle.

Domestic — Suspect is drinking and making caller drink, also threats to her son, possible gun in the home, Wejack Rd.

Officer assist —  Caller is going through a divorce having issues with estranged wife selling mutual property, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Damage to property —  Neighbor tearing up roadway trying to create speed bumps, Eastwood Dr.

Officer assist —  Caller wants help retrieving property from former residence, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Child custody —  Complaints of caller’s estranged spouse restricting communication with caller’s children, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Loon on lake with bobber stuck to its leg, Big Stony Dr.

Boat and water —  Child under 10, no PFD on.

Boat and water —  Blue pontoon, unoccupied, not running, no lights, caller almost ran into it.

Animal complaint —  Black Angus cow on the road.

Suspicious —  Male party in middle of lake on a boat yelling and screaming.

Domestic —  Caller’s daughter hit by boyfriend, can’t reach her, Second Ave., Laporte.

Theft —  Some of caller’s stuff was stolen when she moved, 146th St.

Officer assist —  Strong cloud rotation west of Laporte.

Fire —  Bonfire has gotten out of control heading toward tree line, Gibbon Dr.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dogs are killing caller’s chickens, 229th Ave.

Accident —  Vehicle in ditch, tree also on road.

Domestic — Ongoing domestic.

Suspicious —  Vehicle pulled in her driveway possibly casing area scared them away by hitting panic alarm on her car, Hwy. 64.

Property found —  Ski boat washed up on caller’s property, Beach Haven Rd.

Animal complaint —  Livestock has been left in trailer for past 12 hours., Hwy. 71.

Property lost —  Caller lost a horse in Cass County, Sixth Lake Rd.

Property found —  Boat washed up near caller’s cabin, Deer Run Dr.

Boat and water  —  Resort check, C.R. 23, Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, State 34.

Ambulance —  Male party fell in bathroom, can’t get up, C.R. 39.

Vehicle stolen —  Caller’s son won’t return car, 140th St.

Alarm —  Activated residential fire alarm, C.R. 37.

Disputes/disturbances —  Male party stole COVID tracking information after getting upset with COVID policies in restaurants 30-35 years old, State 226.

Animal complaint —  Caller found Australian shepherd dog, took it home, Broadway E., Akeley.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller being assaulted, Wejack Rd.

Gun call —  Shots heard for about 20 minutes east of residence, Wildwood Dr.

Suspicious —  Motor home parked on township road, operator walking up and down road.

