The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 13 to 17.
Animal complaint — Loose dog running around caller’s house, Old Sunset Dr.
Boat and water — A large microwave oven is in the channel posing a boating hazard, C.R. 38.
Boat and water — Complaints of boats not following no wake zone, caller wants more signage.
Animal complaint — Caller has an aggressive dog in her yard, Everlasting Dr.
Mailbox damage — Caller’s mailbox is missing, appears a vehicle went off the road where it was located, Antler Dr.
Suspicious — Male party walking in traffic, caller hasn’t seen the guy before, Marie Ave., SE., Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 71.
Ambulance — Possible heart attack, Graywolf Dr., Akeley.
Trespassing — Caller watching friend’s house, neighbor keeps parking on their property after being asked three times not to park there, Broadway St., Akeley.
Boat and water — Warning for no throwable, Kabekona.
Disputes/disturbances — Male party yelling at the sky and birds, throwing chairs off the deck, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Four to five young adults holding hands, blocking traffic, walking towards Hwy. 200.
Driving complaint — Driving complaint (two calls), Hwy., 200.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Theft — Theft of money from wallet, spoke with female on shift at group home, C.R. 4.
Animal complaint — Issues with neighbor shooting at his cattle, 110th St.,
Driving complaint — Caller states someone is tearing up and down roadway, spinning donuts, scaring cattle.
Domestic — Suspect is drinking and making caller drink, also threats to her son, possible gun in the home, Wejack Rd.
Officer assist — Caller is going through a divorce having issues with estranged wife selling mutual property, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Damage to property — Neighbor tearing up roadway trying to create speed bumps, Eastwood Dr.
Officer assist — Caller wants help retrieving property from former residence, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Child custody — Complaints of caller’s estranged spouse restricting communication with caller’s children, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Loon on lake with bobber stuck to its leg, Big Stony Dr.
Boat and water — Child under 10, no PFD on.
Boat and water — Blue pontoon, unoccupied, not running, no lights, caller almost ran into it.
Animal complaint — Black Angus cow on the road.
Suspicious — Male party in middle of lake on a boat yelling and screaming.
Domestic — Caller’s daughter hit by boyfriend, can’t reach her, Second Ave., Laporte.
Theft — Some of caller’s stuff was stolen when she moved, 146th St.
Officer assist — Strong cloud rotation west of Laporte.
Fire — Bonfire has gotten out of control heading toward tree line, Gibbon Dr.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs are killing caller’s chickens, 229th Ave.
Accident — Vehicle in ditch, tree also on road.
Domestic — Ongoing domestic.
Suspicious — Vehicle pulled in her driveway possibly casing area scared them away by hitting panic alarm on her car, Hwy. 64.
Property found — Ski boat washed up on caller’s property, Beach Haven Rd.
Animal complaint — Livestock has been left in trailer for past 12 hours., Hwy. 71.
Property lost — Caller lost a horse in Cass County, Sixth Lake Rd.
Property found — Boat washed up near caller’s cabin, Deer Run Dr.
Boat and water — Resort check, C.R. 23, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, State 34.
Ambulance — Male party fell in bathroom, can’t get up, C.R. 39.
Vehicle stolen — Caller’s son won’t return car, 140th St.
Alarm — Activated residential fire alarm, C.R. 37.
Disputes/disturbances — Male party stole COVID tracking information after getting upset with COVID policies in restaurants 30-35 years old, State 226.
Animal complaint — Caller found Australian shepherd dog, took it home, Broadway E., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller being assaulted, Wejack Rd.
Gun call — Shots heard for about 20 minutes east of residence, Wildwood Dr.
Suspicious — Motor home parked on township road, operator walking up and down road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.