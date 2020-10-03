The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 21-27.
Officer assist — Landlord is having issues with a previous tenant failing to retrieve property; Omega Drive.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s pigs are trespassing in caller’s yard; this is an ongoing issue; Quiet Pasture Drive.
Domestic — Probation agent states that a party he is supervising may be the victim of a domestic assault; Otter Lane.
Dispute/disturbance — Anonymous report of a neighbor intoxicated and being loud; 309th Ave.
K-9 — Sheriff’s K-9 is assisting with vehicle search.
Threats — Threats made on Facebook, Benedict.
Accident — Vehicle rollover, two people involved.
Assault — Caller reports an assault that occurred Saturday; County 97.
Driving complaint — Caller states a vehicle almost hit his neighbors who were walking; 470th St.
Property found — Bus driver reports a gun with scope is lying on the shoulder of the road in the northbound lane.
Ambulance — Older man is very sick; trouble breathing, 299th Ave., Akeley.
Littering — Report of illegal dumping; windows and trash.
Accident — Caller says a school bus hit and killed their dog on Falcon Road, Nevis.
Theft — Political sign stolen Sunday evening from caller’s property on Hwy. 34.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 34.
Mailbox damage — Caller heard a vehicle crash into his mailbox, which landed down the road; no vehicle description; Co. 9.
Dispute — Person took off in a gold Mercury, with caller’s keys and phone inside; northbound from Laporte on Hwy. 200 toward Bemidji.
Suspicious — White car pulled into driveway with lights off. Caller is concerned because neighbor has items out for a garage sale; Hwy. 34
Disorderly conduct — Laporte caller’s neighbor is in the yard calling him and his wife nasty names.
Harassment — Caller is getting disturbing Facebook requests; Laporte.
Possible scam — Caller received voicemail claiming that $299 will be deducted from his bank account if he does not call back.
Suspicious — Caller reports suspicious activity at neighbor’s house; Musky Drive.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Harassment — Harassing phone calls; 179th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller has not been able to reach parents for a week; thinks something is going on; Chokecherry Drive.
Domestic — Caller says her son is upset and threw her walker outside and broke it. He is now in his bedroom screaming at his girlfriend.
Cows out — Six to eight cows are out of the pasture and in the ditch on the south side of road.
Driving complaint — Logging trucks are driving by caller’s residence at a high rate of speed and jake-braking early in the morning; Co. 23.
Vandalism — Political sign run over, also neighbor’s sign; possibly by a green four-wheeler around 6 p.m. last night.
Ambulance — Man is having severe back pain, difficulty breathing; Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Large dog or wolf dead in the middle of the road.
Theft — People stole their political signs off their driveway; Co. 39.
Accident — Report of a car roll-over in front of her house; lights are on, nobody is around. Caller heard another vehicle stop and then take off; Co. 40.
Gun call — Parties on Garfield Lake in a boat shooting guns; Co. 39.
Ambulance — Caller injured knee and left shoulder yesterday in a fall; can’t get out of his wheelchair; needs to go to Bemidji Hospital.
ATV/OHV — Complaint of four-wheelers racing up and down 500th Street last night.
Theft — Caller’s vehicle was stolen; isn’t registered in his name yet as he just bought it; County 33
Gun call — Complaint of neighbors shooting guns; Walnut Drive.
Child custody dispute — Mother reportedly is denying father parenting time.
Damage to property — Caller reports political signs run over; followed the offending parties to their residence; 480th St.
Domestic — Report of a physical domestic incident; man ran out of the house; Laporte.
Animal complaint — One cow is out of the pasture and in the ditch on the west side of the road.
Violation — Caller has a protection order against her neighbor, who has hung a tarp on her property; Fairwood Drive.
Violation OFP — Third party reports possible violation of order for protection occurring during child custody exchanges; Co. 39, Laporte.
On the hoof — A cow escaped into the woods this morning and is missing.
Minor consuming — Caller’s underage son was provided alcoholic beverages by an adult; Akeley.
Violation OFP — Caller says man came back to her house after parenting time, then passed her on the road and gave a rude gesture; Co. 39, Laporte
Ambulance — Woman called to report she cut off a finger.
Suspicious — Caller is having issues with neighbors being on his property; Co. 93.
Trespassing — Caller reports a man walked around to his property tonight about 4 p.m. and trespassed in the process; Co. 39.
Trespassing — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about neighbor trespassing all the time; Co. 39.
Fire — A mini-camper is on fire; no one is inside; Vagabond LP, Cass Lake.
