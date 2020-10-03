The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 21-27.

Officer assist —  Landlord is having issues with a previous tenant failing to retrieve property; Omega Drive.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s pigs are trespassing in caller’s yard; this is an ongoing issue; Quiet Pasture Drive.

Domestic —  Probation agent states that a party he is supervising may be the victim of a domestic assault; Otter Lane.

Dispute/disturbance —  Anonymous report of a neighbor intoxicated and being loud; 309th Ave.

K-9 —  Sheriff’s K-9 is assisting with vehicle search.

Threats  —  Threats made on Facebook, Benedict.

Accident —  Vehicle rollover, two people involved.

Assault —  Caller reports an assault that occurred Saturday; County 97.

Driving complaint —  Caller states a vehicle almost hit his neighbors who were walking; 470th St.

Property found —  Bus driver reports a gun with scope is lying on the shoulder of the road in the northbound lane.

Ambulance —  Older man is very sick; trouble breathing, 299th Ave., Akeley.

Littering —  Report of illegal dumping; windows and trash.

Accident  —  Caller says a school bus hit and killed their dog on Falcon Road, Nevis.

Theft —  Political sign stolen Sunday evening from caller’s property on Hwy. 34.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Hwy. 34.

Mailbox damage —  Caller heard a vehicle crash into his mailbox, which landed down the road; no vehicle description; Co. 9.

Dispute —  Person took off in a gold Mercury, with caller’s keys and phone inside; northbound from Laporte on Hwy. 200 toward Bemidji.

Suspicious — White car pulled into driveway with lights off. Caller is concerned because neighbor has items out for a garage sale; Hwy. 34

Disorderly conduct —  Laporte caller’s neighbor is in the yard calling him and his wife nasty names.

Harassment —  Caller is getting disturbing Facebook requests; Laporte.

Possible scam —  Caller received  voicemail claiming that $299 will be deducted from his bank account if he does not call back.

Suspicious — Caller reports suspicious activity at neighbor’s house; Musky Drive.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Akeley.

Harassment —  Harassing phone calls; 179th Ave.

Officer assist —  Caller has not been able to reach parents for a week; thinks something is going on; Chokecherry Drive.

Domestic —  Caller says her son is upset and threw her walker outside and broke it. He is now in his bedroom screaming at his girlfriend.

Cows out —  Six to eight cows are out of the pasture and in the ditch on the south side of road.

Driving complaint —  Logging trucks are driving by caller’s residence at a high rate of speed and jake-braking early in the morning; Co. 23.

Vandalism — Political sign run over, also neighbor’s sign; possibly by a green four-wheeler around 6 p.m. last night.

Ambulance —  Man is having severe back pain, difficulty breathing; Laporte.

Traffic hazard —  Large dog or wolf dead in the middle of the road.

Theft —  People stole their political signs off their driveway; Co. 39.

Accident —  Report of a car roll-over in front of her house; lights are on, nobody is around. Caller heard another vehicle stop and then take off; Co. 40.

Gun call  —  Parties on Garfield Lake in a boat shooting guns; Co. 39.

Ambulance —  Caller injured knee and left shoulder yesterday in a fall; can’t get out of his wheelchair; needs to go to Bemidji Hospital.

ATV/OHV — Complaint of four-wheelers racing up and down 500th Street last night.

Theft —  Caller’s vehicle was stolen; isn’t registered in his name yet as he just bought it; County 33

Gun call —  Complaint of neighbors shooting guns; Walnut Drive.

Child custody dispute —  Mother reportedly is denying father parenting time.

Damage to property —  Caller reports political signs run over; followed the offending parties to their residence; 480th St.

Domestic —  Report of a physical domestic incident; man ran out of the house; Laporte.

Animal complaint —  One cow is out of the pasture and in the ditch on the west side of the road.

Violation —  Caller has a protection order against her neighbor, who has hung a tarp on her property; Fairwood Drive.

Violation OFP —  Third party reports possible violation of order for protection occurring during child custody exchanges; Co. 39, Laporte.

On the hoof —  A cow escaped into the woods this morning and is missing.

Minor consuming —  Caller’s underage son was provided alcoholic beverages by an adult; Akeley.

Violation OFP —  Caller says man  came back to her house after parenting time, then passed her on the road and gave a rude gesture; Co. 39, Laporte

Ambulance —  Woman called to report she cut off a finger.

Suspicious —  Caller is having issues with neighbors being on his property; Co. 93.

Trespassing —  Caller reports a man walked around to his property tonight about 4 p.m. and trespassed in the process; Co. 39.

Trespassing —  Caller wants to speak to a deputy about neighbor trespassing all the time; Co. 39.

Fire  —   A mini-camper is on fire; no one is inside; Vagabond LP, Cass Lake.

