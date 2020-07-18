The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 6-12.
Suspicious — Male party in a silver car, seems like he is out of it or drunk, Broadway St., Akeley.
Damage to property/vandalism — Main St., Laporte.
Damage to property/vandalism — Four large spools of wire and one is damaged and possible theft.
Officer assist — Questions about caller’s brother being served by non-law enforcement on her private property, Mohawk Dr., Laporte.
Gas drive off — Tractor gas drive off, employee following them, looks like they tried to pay at the pump.
Ambulance — Mom fell, but is sitting up, confused, diabetic, 410th St., Laporte.
Harassment/stalking — Caller wishes the suspect would stop sending her harassing communications, Chicago Ave., Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller reporting dark SUV shining houses in the area, last seen 5 minutes ago, slow rate of speed with a person wearing a headlight walking behind the vehicle, Schoolcraft Dr.
Ambulance — 16-year-old took about 30 pills, Little Wolf Rd.
Accident — Motorcycle in the woods, one injured, unknown extent of injuries, C.R. 45.
Ambulance — 27 year old female, trouble breathing, Main St., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Motorist drove by Laporte school, made vulgar gesture, continued to C.R. 39 at high rate of speed.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller states that the respondent with an OFP has been contacting her via third party, 277th Ave., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Caller states she is being harassed via third party respondent of an unserved protection order, Chicago Ave., Akeley.
Domestic — Caller reports being assaulted by her ex boyfriend on April 18, Chokecherry Dr.
Child custody — Caller states he has court paperwork stating he gets custody of the children and she is not sending the kids out. Man is in black Yukon, First St., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop (two calls), Broadway St., E., Akeley.
Assault — Caller reports another person jumped her; can’t see out of one eye; County 109.
Officer assist — A tree is on a power line, starting to spark. C.R. 84, Akeley.
Officer assist — Tree down, leaning on power lines, smoking; Foxglove Drive.
Traffic hazard — Tree is blocking eastbound lane, Laporte.
Gun call — Caller has questions about his neighbor shooting guns; County Road 33.
Theft — Riding lawn mower stolen on July 2 or 3; keys were in ignition; Hwy. 200.
Dispute — Theft of money from group home; person suspected is threatening staff; County 4.
Ambulance — Man is unconscious but breathing; Northstar Drive, Lake George.
Animal complaint — Five horses are on the road, heading toward the Emmaville Cemetery.
Animal complaint — Caller says horses are not being cared for; injured animal. Owner has more than 20 horses and he is not supposed to have that many. Bad smell and very little food; County 91.
Ambulance — Resident reports oxygen level is low; County Hwy. 25, Akeley.
Suspicious — Bank employee reports an ex-customer was in the bank and was acting strangely; wants to speak to an officer; Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller reports a neighbor’s tree fell on their pontoon but due to a restraining order, they cannot talk to them. Caller would like to speak with an officer; Fairwood Drive, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller would like to speak to an officer about her ex- who may be driving their children without a license; County 45, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to an officer about checking his residence in Akeley.
Ambulance — Caller is in the bathroom, sick and sweaty; wondering if these are COVID-19 symptoms; Gray Goose Drive.
Animal complaint — Caller reports a cow on the center line of the road.
Child custody — Caller wants advice on custody issue; Cass Line road.
Officer assist — Laporte caller has questions on proeprty issues.
ATV/OHV — Dirt bike complaint. Offenders are at the end of her dead end road, Farm View Drive.
ATV/OHV— Complaint about four-wheelers on dirt roads; Cranberry Drive.
Dispute — Caller wants a man removed from property; he is taking a camper that doesn’t belong to him; Marie Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — Woman is vomiting, had seizure; Laporte.
Boat and water patrol — Flat bottom blue Fisher Marine boat is at Garfield Lake public beach, north end. Note on the boat says it broke down and owner is working on fixing it.
Fireworks — Someone west of the caller’s location is shooting off fireworks; County Road 40.
Noise complaint — Caller from C.R. 39 reports hearing explosions for 20 minutes or more.
Ambulance — Caller from a group home says he fell out of bed and the group home wouldn’t help him for over an hour. He wants an ambulance to check him out; he is in bed now. C.R. 25, Akeley.
Assault — Caller was assaulted; it happened at suspect’s house which may be in Cass or maybe Beltrami County; not sure.
Animal complaint — Caller reports 30-40 dark brown and black cattle walked into a pine field about 100 yards NE of his house. Doesn’t know who owns them.
Harassment — Caller has issues with ex- harassing her while she is waiting service of an order for protection; First Street, Laporte.
