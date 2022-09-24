Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Sep 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 15-18.Child custody — Caller can’t get in touch with his child for the past couple months, would like his daughter checked on. He got a new number and wants them to have it, Buckhorn Cir.Ambulance — Customer has passed out, speaks Spanish. First Responder on scene, Hwy. 71, Lake George.Theft — Pickup taken without permission, Frost Bite Rd.Animal complaint — Dog looks way underfed at the house across the road from her, 150th St.Animal complaint — Bear at his property by his shop, raiding garbage can, Hwy. 34.Fire — Large straw building on fire, 119th Ave.Ambulance — Man has trouble breathing, Endhaven Trl., Nevis.Officer assist — Caller heard loud explosion that rocked his RV.Animal complaint — Found dog, medium sized, black head Dalmatian black boot looking, shock/regular collars with bell, Eastwood Dr.Officer assist — Caller having difficulties with teenaged daughter, C.R. 38.Animal complaint — Black and white dog running around, Hwy. 71 Laporte.Assault/fight — Woman was heard screaming in her driveway, approached vehicle, many pushed her down. He had short dark hair, dark SUV, another woman was in vehicle, left northbound, 145th Ave.Officer assist — Can hear an alarm, can’t locate it, Broadway St., Akeley.ATV/OHV — ATV violation, C.R. 9.Boat and water — Empty boat with a fishing pole, Deer Run Dr.Mailbox damage — Someone messing with caller’s mailbox, 275th Ave.ATV/OHV — Questions about trail guidelines, Portage Lake Trail.Boat and water — Pontoon with four people, stuck north of Hinds Lake, dead battery. Domestic — Text to 911: Man and woman yelling, has been going on for about 20 minutes, coming from another tent, Crow Wing Lake Dr., Akeley.Officer assist — Caller loaned out his lawnmower, they refuse to give it back to him unless he brings law enforcement with him, 169th St.Animal complaint — Small horse and donkey along highway.Driving complaint — Mile marker 44, passed to State Patrol, Hwy. 64.Gas drive off — Drive-off five minutes ago, headed toward Park Rapids, $17.81, Broadway St., Akeley. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Animal Highway Dog Motor Vehicle Transports Assist Akeley Complaint Caller Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Investigation leads to drug bust, arrest of Walker woman 17-year-old dies in one car crash near Remer Steven Pauly Scott Kovaleski Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition Sept. 21, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.