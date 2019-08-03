The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 22-28.
Accident — Single vehicle accident, vehicle is on its side, driver not injured.
Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to signs, Akeley.
Accident — Car hit bear near Laporte. State Patrol on the scene.
Officer assist — Caller would like to speak with officer about a party that will not leave his property, Laporte area.
Damage to property/vandalism — Someone was tampering with large equipment; C.R. 40.
Theft — Caller reports the theft of a license plate from his work trailer, Hwy. 71.
Gas drive off — Black car missing driver’s headlight, no gas cap $10.50, Laporte
Disputes/disturbances — Leech Lake Police, unknown disturbance, rural Laporte.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller says her kids are swimming at the pier and three fishermen are throwing lures at them.
Suspicious — Reports of a grey van driving by residence repeatedly, caller heard what sounded like a gun shot; Lake George.
Abandoned car — Abandoned vehicle, Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller reports an altercation at the event center, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Three horses on the road, Cass Lake; reported by Leech Lake Tribal police.
Burglary — Lock was broken off shed on C.R. 3, multiple items stolen.
Officer assist — Landlord locked tenant out, posted no trespassing signs and changed the locks, C.R. 2
Officer assist — Owner reports she let someone stay in her camper and they damaged it, also states that she owes them money; C.R. 39, Laporte.
Suspicious — Suspicious grey van speeding up and slowing down.
Ambulance — Male party sick to stomach, says he needs to go to hospital, Night Hawk Rd.
Littering — Two pick up loads of garbage in front of unoccupied residence.
Driving complaint — Driving issues regarding a Hummer, C.R. 36.
Suspicious — People possibly sleeping in vehicle, Edgemont Rd.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, C.R. 45.
Accident — One vehicle roll over possibly rolled twice, C.R. 45.
Animal complaint — Cattle out on the road, C.R. 36.
Suspicious — Checking on grandma’s house while she is away, and there is a vehicle parked there; it appears the door has been pried open, 315th Ave.
Damage to property/vandalism — Two deer found dead at deer farm, C.R. 47.
ATV/OHV — Two calls, ATV violations, C.R. 2.
Driving complaint — Logging truck speeding, pushed caller off road.
Officer assist — Tampering with meter, First St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog is chasing their kids, this is an ongoing issue, Windhill Dr.
Mailbox damage — Neighbor witnessed vehicle hit mailbox, C.R. 36.
Animal complaint — Cow on side of road and ditch.
Suspicious — Someone has been driving around the caller’s cabin, spinning tires and took fire ring, C.R. 39.
ATV/OHV — Report that ATV driving recklessly, is going to cause an accident or get into one, C.R. 91.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off, $26.38, Hwy. 71
Alarm — Bar motion alarm, State 34, Akeley.
Officer assist — Neighbor states they see lights in driveway, but neighbors are gone, Cougar Dr.
Officer assist — Caller wanted to report possible under aged party, Estate Dr.
Ambulance — Caller is possibly suffering from a kidney stone, C.R. 38.
