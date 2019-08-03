The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 22-28.

Accident —  Single vehicle accident, vehicle is on its side, driver not injured.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Damage to signs, Akeley.

Accident —  Car hit bear near Laporte. State Patrol on the scene.

Officer assist —  Caller would like to speak with officer about a party that will not leave his property, Laporte area.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Someone was tampering with large equipment; C.R. 40.

Theft —  Caller reports the theft of a license plate from his work trailer, Hwy. 71.

Gas drive off —  Black car missing driver’s headlight, no gas cap $10.50, Laporte

Disputes/disturbances —  Leech Lake Police, unknown disturbance, rural Laporte.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller says her kids are swimming at the pier and three fishermen are throwing lures at them.

Suspicious — Reports of a grey van driving by residence repeatedly, caller heard what sounded like a gun shot; Lake George.

Abandoned car —  Abandoned vehicle, Akeley.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller reports an altercation at the event center, Hwy. 34, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Three horses on the road, Cass  Lake; reported by Leech Lake Tribal police.

Burglary —  Lock was broken off shed on C.R. 3, multiple items stolen.

Officer assist —  Landlord locked tenant out, posted no trespassing signs and changed the locks, C.R. 2

Officer assist —  Owner reports she let someone stay in her camper and they damaged it, also states that she owes them money; C.R. 39, Laporte.

Suspicious —  Suspicious grey van speeding up and slowing down.

Ambulance —  Male party sick to stomach, says he needs to go to hospital, Night Hawk Rd.

Littering —  Two pick up loads of garbage in front of unoccupied residence.

Driving complaint —  Driving issues regarding a Hummer, C.R. 36.

Suspicious —  People possibly sleeping in vehicle, Edgemont Rd.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, C.R. 45.

Accident —  One vehicle roll over possibly rolled twice, C.R. 45.

Animal complaint —  Cattle out on the road, C.R. 36.

Suspicious —  Checking on grandma’s house while she is away, and there is a vehicle parked  there; it appears the door has been pried open, 315th Ave.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Two deer found dead at deer farm, C.R. 47.

ATV/OHV —  Two calls, ATV violations, C.R. 2.

Driving complaint —  Logging  truck speeding, pushed caller off road.

Officer assist —  Tampering with meter, First St., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog is chasing their kids, this is an ongoing issue, Windhill Dr.

Mailbox damage —  Neighbor witnessed vehicle hit mailbox, C.R. 36.

Animal complaint —  Cow on side of road and ditch.

Suspicious —  Someone has been driving around  the caller’s cabin, spinning tires and took fire ring, C.R. 39.

ATV/OHV —  Report that ATV driving recklessly, is going to cause an accident or get into one, C.R. 91.

Gas drive off —  Gas drive off, $26.38, Hwy. 71

Alarm —  Bar motion alarm, State 34, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Neighbor states  they see lights in driveway, but neighbors are gone, Cougar Dr.

Officer assist —  Caller wanted to report possible under aged party, Estate Dr.

Ambulance — Caller is possibly suffering from a kidney stone, C.R. 38.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments