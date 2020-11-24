The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 9 to 11, 2020.
Ambulance — Low temp. not responding well, but breathing, C.R. 37, Laporte.
Harassment/stalking — Reporting harassment, Willow Rd., Laporte.
Officer assist — Questions about a vehicle left at gas station, Central Ave., Laporte.
Suspicious — Dark SUV was just at her mailbox, thinks someone was tampering with it, 275th Ave.
Harassment/stalking — Soon to be ex-wife harassing him via text this evening, C.R. 38.
Suspicious — Clerk at gas station states female got out of car, thinks she walked away from gas station, Broadway East, Akeley.
Ambulance — Ambulance requested for male party down. Unknown problem, Muskrat Rd., Laporte.
Trespassing — Party with camper trespassing on caller’s neighbor’s property, U.S. 71.
Theft — Items stolen within past week from garden shed, 169th Ave.
Suspicious — Suspicious activity on Main St. and Falcon Rd., last house in city limits on north side of road, putting up tarps with sticks blocking view to road, Main St.
DNR violation — Party rifle hunting in Schoolcraft Game Refuge.
Officer assist — Two intoxicated people heading into their cars to drive off, one of them walked into caller’s vehicle, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s German Shepherds killed his chickens, possibly attacked other livestock, Quiet Prarie Dr.
Accident — Vehicle rollover, mother and child in vehicle, everyone is ok, 175th Ave.
Theft — Theft of catalytic converter off a vehicle, Graceson Ave. Akeley.
Deer call — Caller’s neighbor shot a deer and now it’s in his yard, C.R. 32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.