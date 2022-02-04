The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2.
Officer assist — Caller wants sister removed from his house, 374th St.
Officer assist — Would like to speak to an officer about getting a woman out of her house, C.R. 30.
Animal complaint — A rescued horse died two days after being purchased, due to malnutrition, C.R. 91.
Officer assist — Caller states that the protected party on a DANCO has contacted her, demanding she retrieve property from his house, C.R. 31.
Motorist assist — Caller ran out of gas, stranded alongside the road with small kids in car.
Suspicious — Fish house next to caller’s has a door wide open, might have been broken into, C.R. 40.
Driving complaint — Caller stating semi truck passed his daughter on the left as she tried to turn left, concerned for motorists.
Officer assist — Phone app indicates caller’s ex has her stolen phone, Walnut Dr.
Alarm — Burglary entry alarm base slide door, Hideaway Dr.
Officer assist — Man has questions about getting his property back, Friendship Dr., Nevis.
Theft — Snowmobile stolen out of friend’s yard Sunday, 275th Ave.
Animal complaint — Caller hit a swan, vehicle is fine.
Damage to property/vandalism — Someone smashed caller’s garage door when he was away, Foxfire Dr.
Deer call — Deer in road, need to be dispatched, C.R. 45.
Officer assist — Tahoe with trailer out of gas, possibly looking for help.
Accident — Caller reports a car rolled over, Hwy. 2.
Trespassing — Cass deputy pulled over snowmobile theft suspect, broke into a shop earlier, unknown if they took anything this time, C.R. .31.
Gun call — Caller states victim accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his .22, currently at Sanford, Bemidji, C.R. 97.
Property lost — Two quarter horses lost, both are beige; one last seen wearing royal blue blanket, the other, a blanket with green straps, 210th St.
Accident — Snowmobile accident, two sleds.
Animal complaint — Bulls are on the road.
Snowmobile — Complaint about signs for snowmobile races, C.R. 25.
Disputes/disturbances — Hysterical woman reports a fight, won’t answer questions, continues to hang up on Dispatch, 390th Street, Laporte.
Officer assist — Man attempting to retrieve personal property, states that woman won’t let him in, they both own the property, Friendship Dr.
Ambulance — Leg injury at the pit stop, snowmobile races.
Vehicle off road — Caller reporting woman’s vehicle in ditch, Main Horseshoe Rd.
Ambulance — Four year old with 104 degree temperature, having trouble breathing, Main St., Laporte.
Ambulance — 53 year old man, not breathing, C.R. 39.
Snowmobile — Three snowmobiles are tearing up caller’s yard, Hwy. 71.
Damage to property — Report of red pickup that tore up snowmobile trail; pickup is still there.
Mailbox damage — Caller reports his mailbox and that of a neighbor were hit by someone on Saturday.
Fraud — Caller reports that while she was in the hospital, someone used her identity to access her bank accounts; Hwy. 64, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Caller wants to know what she can do about feral cats on her property; Evergreen Drive.
Accident — Nevis caller noticed that his car has been hit; happened yesterday or today.
DNR violation — DNR violation; occurred in Cass County.
Community policing — Lakeport Fire Department is escorting several fire department members who are returning from Armed Forces deployment, 5 p.m.
Officer assist — Caller is having issues with a person to whom he lent his truck who has made modifications to it without permission; C.R. 36.
Scam, possible — Texting app with messages, decapitated heads, threats; Hwy. 64.
