The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2.

Officer assist —  Caller wants sister removed from his house, 374th St.

Officer assist —  Would like to speak to an officer about getting a woman out of her house, C.R. 30.

Animal complaint —  A rescued horse died two days after being purchased, due to malnutrition, C.R. 91.

Officer assist —  Caller states that the protected party on a DANCO has contacted her, demanding she retrieve property from his house, C.R. 31.

Motorist assist —  Caller ran out of gas, stranded alongside the road with small kids in car.

Suspicious —  Fish house next to caller’s has a door wide open, might have been broken into, C.R. 40.

Driving complaint —  Caller stating semi truck passed his daughter on the left as she tried to turn left, concerned for motorists.

Officer assist —  Phone app indicates caller’s ex has her stolen phone, Walnut Dr.

Alarm —  Burglary entry alarm base slide door, Hideaway Dr.

Officer assist —  Man has questions about getting his property back, Friendship Dr., Nevis.

Theft —  Snowmobile stolen out of friend’s yard Sunday, 275th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Caller hit a swan, vehicle is fine.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Someone smashed caller’s garage door when he was away, Foxfire Dr.

Deer call —  Deer in road, need to be dispatched, C.R. 45.

Officer assist —  Tahoe with trailer out of gas, possibly looking for help.

Accident —  Caller reports a car rolled over, Hwy. 2.

Trespassing —  Cass deputy pulled over snowmobile theft suspect, broke into a shop earlier, unknown if they took anything this time, C.R. .31.

Gun call —  Caller states victim accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his .22, currently at Sanford, Bemidji, C.R. 97.

Property lost —  Two quarter horses lost, both are beige; one last seen wearing royal blue blanket, the other, a blanket with green straps, 210th St.

Accident —  Snowmobile accident, two sleds.

Animal complaint —  Bulls are on the road.

Snowmobile —  Complaint about signs for snowmobile races, C.R. 25.

Disputes/disturbances —  Hysterical woman reports a fight, won’t answer questions, continues to hang up on Dispatch, 390th Street, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Man attempting to retrieve  personal property, states that woman won’t let him in, they both own the property, Friendship Dr.

Ambulance —  Leg injury at the pit stop, snowmobile races.

Vehicle off road —  Caller reporting woman’s vehicle in ditch, Main Horseshoe Rd.

Ambulance —  Four year old with 104 degree temperature, having trouble breathing, Main St., Laporte.

Ambulance —  53 year old man, not breathing, C.R. 39.

Snowmobile —  Three snowmobiles are tearing up caller’s yard, Hwy. 71.

Damage to property —  Report of red pickup that tore up snowmobile trail; pickup is still there.

Mailbox damage —  Caller reports his mailbox and that of a neighbor were hit by someone on Saturday.

Fraud —  Caller reports that while she  was in the hospital, someone used her identity to access her bank accounts; Hwy. 64, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Caller wants to know what she can do about feral cats on her property; Evergreen  Drive.

Accident —  Nevis caller noticed that his car has been hit; happened yesterday or today.

DNR violation —  DNR violation; occurred in  Cass County.

Community policing —  Lakeport Fire Department is escorting several fire department members who are returning from Armed Forces deployment, 5 p.m.

Officer assist —  Caller is having issues with a person to whom he lent his truck who has made modifications to it without permission; C.R. 36.

Scam, possible —  Texting app with messages, decapitated heads, threats; Hwy. 64.

