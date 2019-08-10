The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 29-Aug. 7.

Suspicious —  Deck has been broken into, lawn furniture has been moved.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Caller’s electrical box was severely damage, First St., Laporte.

Theft —  Sweatshirt stolen from caller’s vehicle.

Abandoned car—  School bus on the side of the road; windows possibly shot out.

Gun call —  Complaint of neighbors shooting guns for the past couple of days without any berms to stop bullets.

Possible scam —  Male caller wanted bail money from Grandma. Nothing exchanged; caller wants in on file that they are scamming our area again.

Officer assist —  Laporte caller states that individual keeps calling and harassing  them.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Akeley.

Trespassing —  Caller has questions about a neighbor trespassing on his property, C.R. 93, Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Caller reports possibly intoxicated driver.

Officer assist —  Checking location for juvenile runaways.

Accident —  Caller swerved to miss a deer, ended up in the ditch; shoulder pain but refuses medical attention; Lake George.

Ambulance —  A man may have alcohol poisoning; Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Ambulance —  A 15-year-old took a bunch of pills.

Theft —  Report of theft of mail, Amazon package, clothing from rentals, Wildwood Road.

Accident —  Caller says a camou four-wheeler spun out and hit her vehicle; last seen headed toward Hwy. 2.

Fire —  Structure fire, Becida.

Animal complaint —  Caller has issues with neighbor’s dogs barking constantly; C.R. 7.

Suspicious vehicle — Suspicious vehicle reported on 317th Ave.

Lost property —  Eight or nine steers got out of their pasture last night and are missing; C.R. 9.

Accident —  Caller was driving down a forest road and a dump truck pulling a road grader veered off the road and flipped the grader.

Driving complaint —  A tractor is pulling a trailer at a sped of about 5 mph; caller is concerned they will get hit.

Accident —  Two-vehicle crash; one party stuck inside; extrication needed; C.R. 45.

Theft —  Leech Lake DPS reports attempted theft, 331st Ave., Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Hwy. 34.

Child custody —  Caller wants to talk to a deputy about parent not returning her children; Broadway St., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Man has fallen, wife can’t move him on his own; Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Three cows out in the city of Akeley; Hulet Ave.

Animal complaint —  Herd of cows were out on Hwy. 71; caller got them off the road and into a field but no fence. Cell phone contact was then lost.

Driving complaint —  Maroon Pontiac Grand Prix is all over the road; headed east, transferred to State Patrol.

Traffic stops —  Two traffic stops in Akeley.

Gun call —  Neighbors are shooting guns and scaring the caller’s dogs.

Vehicle found —  Vehicle went off the road, hit a tree, is leaking oil and has been abandoned.

Traffic hazard —  Five trees down across southbound lane.

Fire —  Tree smoldering, 380th St., Lake George.

Officer assist —  Tree on power line on fire; Itasca Mantrap notified.

Officer assist —  Renter has been gone for a week, left animals unattended; C.R. 37.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off from Aug. 2 for $59.77; party thought he swiped his card but it didn’t  go through; Nevis.

Suspicious —  Caller reports seeing subjects walking around residence with flashlights; Heirloom Drive, Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Akeley.

Traffic hazard —  Caller reports a vehicle hit a tackle box and there are lures all over the road. Caller is concerned this will cause a wreck; transferred to State Patrol.

Animal complaint —  Several dogs have been locked up inside residence for weeks; C.R. 33.

Property found —  Beltrami deputy found a new child car seat on the side of Hwy. 64.

Ambulance — Older woman fell, injured shoulder; ambulance requested; C.R. 45, Laporte.

Livestock —  Neighbor’s cows were out of the pasture last night, on caller’s property.

Animal complaint —  Female peacock with two chicks reported on the roadway.

