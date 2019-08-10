The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 29-Aug. 7.
Suspicious — Deck has been broken into, lawn furniture has been moved.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller’s electrical box was severely damage, First St., Laporte.
Theft — Sweatshirt stolen from caller’s vehicle.
Abandoned car— School bus on the side of the road; windows possibly shot out.
Gun call — Complaint of neighbors shooting guns for the past couple of days without any berms to stop bullets.
Possible scam — Male caller wanted bail money from Grandma. Nothing exchanged; caller wants in on file that they are scamming our area again.
Officer assist — Laporte caller states that individual keeps calling and harassing them.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Trespassing — Caller has questions about a neighbor trespassing on his property, C.R. 93, Laporte.
Driving complaint — Caller reports possibly intoxicated driver.
Officer assist — Checking location for juvenile runaways.
Accident — Caller swerved to miss a deer, ended up in the ditch; shoulder pain but refuses medical attention; Lake George.
Ambulance — A man may have alcohol poisoning; Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — A 15-year-old took a bunch of pills.
Theft — Report of theft of mail, Amazon package, clothing from rentals, Wildwood Road.
Accident — Caller says a camou four-wheeler spun out and hit her vehicle; last seen headed toward Hwy. 2.
Fire — Structure fire, Becida.
Animal complaint — Caller has issues with neighbor’s dogs barking constantly; C.R. 7.
Suspicious vehicle — Suspicious vehicle reported on 317th Ave.
Lost property — Eight or nine steers got out of their pasture last night and are missing; C.R. 9.
Accident — Caller was driving down a forest road and a dump truck pulling a road grader veered off the road and flipped the grader.
Driving complaint — A tractor is pulling a trailer at a sped of about 5 mph; caller is concerned they will get hit.
Accident — Two-vehicle crash; one party stuck inside; extrication needed; C.R. 45.
Theft — Leech Lake DPS reports attempted theft, 331st Ave., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 34.
Child custody — Caller wants to talk to a deputy about parent not returning her children; Broadway St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Man has fallen, wife can’t move him on his own; Akeley.
Animal complaint — Three cows out in the city of Akeley; Hulet Ave.
Animal complaint — Herd of cows were out on Hwy. 71; caller got them off the road and into a field but no fence. Cell phone contact was then lost.
Driving complaint — Maroon Pontiac Grand Prix is all over the road; headed east, transferred to State Patrol.
Traffic stops — Two traffic stops in Akeley.
Gun call — Neighbors are shooting guns and scaring the caller’s dogs.
Vehicle found — Vehicle went off the road, hit a tree, is leaking oil and has been abandoned.
Traffic hazard — Five trees down across southbound lane.
Fire — Tree smoldering, 380th St., Lake George.
Officer assist — Tree on power line on fire; Itasca Mantrap notified.
Officer assist — Renter has been gone for a week, left animals unattended; C.R. 37.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off from Aug. 2 for $59.77; party thought he swiped his card but it didn’t go through; Nevis.
Suspicious — Caller reports seeing subjects walking around residence with flashlights; Heirloom Drive, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Traffic hazard — Caller reports a vehicle hit a tackle box and there are lures all over the road. Caller is concerned this will cause a wreck; transferred to State Patrol.
Animal complaint — Several dogs have been locked up inside residence for weeks; C.R. 33.
Property found — Beltrami deputy found a new child car seat on the side of Hwy. 64.
Ambulance — Older woman fell, injured shoulder; ambulance requested; C.R. 45, Laporte.
Livestock — Neighbor’s cows were out of the pasture last night, on caller’s property.
Animal complaint — Female peacock with two chicks reported on the roadway.
