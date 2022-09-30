The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 19-28
Property found — Black Lab found, no collar. Finder will keep for awhile; has posted dog on social media, Nevis.
Scam — Possible scam, Far Portage Dr., Hubbard County.
Suspicious — Suspicious activity reported, 317th Ave., Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Caller states she has joint custody with her ex- of a dog, and he moved to Duluth and took the dog; C.R. 25.
Business check — Business check, Main St. W., Nevis.
Scam — Possible scam, caller receives phone calls, doesn’t want to speak with anyone, wants it to stop, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Ambulance — Man with broken arm on football field, Nevis.
Cows in yard — Caller just chased cows out of his yard but they are now on the road, 299th Ave.
Accident — Caller states her daughter was in an accident on the way to school.
School walk-through — Walk-through, Main St., Laporte.
Scam — Possible scam about power being turned off, C.R. 33.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on C.R. 36.
Gun call — Neighbors are shooting lots of rounds after dark, C.R. 32.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about an HRO out against his daughter, 247th Ave.
Gun call — Neighbors to the west of the caller are shooting in the direction of her yard; she would like someone to talk to them; is concerned about her kids and grandkids; 110th St.
Animal complaint — Caller has an ongoing issue with neighbors’ dogs coming over to harass her livestock, Hwy.. 34.
Ambulance — A 5-year-old child is coughing and choking, C.R. 39.
Suspicious — Vehicle has been parked in church lot with lights on for half an hour; First St. SE, Akeley.
Cattle in yard — Neighbor’s cattle are in caller’s yard at her cabin again, C.R. 3.
Business check — Business check, Main St. W., Nevis.
ATV/OHV — Deputy is out with an ATV, C.R. 25.
Ambulance — Man fell, has a recent hip fracture; C.R. 25.
Assault/fight — Caller’s son was physically assaulted at school by another student, Laporte.
Cows near road — Three black cows are getting close to the road, east side of Hwy. 64.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller’s 16-year-old son things, out of control, Whitetail Dr.
Business check — Business check, Main St. W., Nevis.
More cows on road — Mail carrier reports brown cows on the road about half mile on 444th Ave.
School walk through — Walk through at Nevis School.
Officer assist — Caller’s son is being mistreated by school staff, Laporte.
Yet more cows ... — Two brown cows with a bit of white markings, out on the road.
Fire — Residence on fire, Bayview Drive.
Accident — Caller fell asleep behind the wheel, went into a ditch on C.R. 4.
Property found — Two dogs showed up at the caller’s property, 398th St.,
Property lost — Dog ran away, Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.
Boat and Water — AIS inspector reports a person pulled a pontoon out, drove off without letting her inspect it although she tried to stop them. They also didn’t strap down the pontoon.
Animal complaint — White lab won’t leave the area, will not let the children play at their party.
Suspicious — Caller reports a suspicious black SUV on the road, Farm View Drive.
Officer assist — Caller posted a Tik Tok video, appears paranoid; believes people are out to get her somehow; Oak Drive.
Accident — Apparently intoxicated man drove vehicle into the ditch.
Accident — Tree fell on the caller’s truck while driving.
Domestic — Physical domestic in progress, Winterberry Drive.
Gun call — Caller heard shots fired from a vehicle but doesn’t have a description; north of Nevis, Hwy. 2.
Ambulance — Woman is highly intoxicated on unknown substance, county 86, Nevis.
Ambulance — Husband tested positive for COVID and now is slurring his words; Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Caller says she was harassed by her “husband” this weekend; C.R. 39.
Gun call — Caller’s boyfriend shot out her car’s tires with a .22 as she wanted to leave.
Officer assist — Caller is trying to retrieve work vehicle from a man who just had a DANCO put on him; is unable to get onto the property to get the vehicle for his boss; Winterberry Drive.
Animal complaint— Dispute between caller’s daughter and ex-boyfriend who took a dog that daughter paid for, refuses to return it; Akeley.
Officer assist — White SUV with a Red Earth Nation license drove past caller’s residence, took photos of house; Laporte.
Threats — Caller is moving out of his residence, roommate refuses to remove property; threatening physical violence; Gateway Drive.
Animal bite — Dog scratched or bit grandson.
Ambulance — Caller says person is not totally “with it,” has trouble taking meds, getting dressed; Lake George
Officer assist — Caller says he didn’t get the right amount of change from clerk at Akeley business.
Officer assist — Caller feels unsafe living across the street from a certain person; Nevis.
Animal complaint — A cow has been on caller’s property since last night; C.R. 109.
Harassment — A neighbor has been harassing caller for years; wants advice on how to handle the problem.
Accident — Gray car in the ditch; hit tree, air bags deployed, nobody around; Laporte.
Business check — Business check on Main Street, Nevis.
Threats — Caller received indirect threats from her ex; Nevis.
Theft — Items stolen from cabin.
Officer assist — Caller heard a gun shot around midnight; Hwy. 87.
Suspicious — Officer requested for student who is behaving suspiciously; Nevis.
Threats — Caller is receiving threats via phone from ex-girlfriend; Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about adding visibility lights to his dune buggy; Schoolcraft Drive.
Walk through — School walk-through at Nevis.
Child custody — Non-custodial parent went to Nevis School, tried to see his child.
