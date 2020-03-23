The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 12-18.
Animal complaint — Donkey running loose on the road.
911 hang up — Woman wants a welfare check on her other; Second St., Cass Lake. Call passed on to Cass County since location was in that county.
Possible scam — Possible internet scam; trailer purchase, possible fraudulent check.
Officer assist — Nevis School Principal requests an officer to help deal with a disgruntled parent.
Officer assist — Caller says her husband is asking her to leave and she wants to know what property she can take with her from the residence.
Child custody — Verbal domestic; woman is trying to take children; C.R. 32.
Animal complaint — Male German shepherd dog with blue harness is running around town. Caller tried to approach but the dog was skittish.
Animal complaint — Guthrie caller reports neighbor’s dog comes over and kills his cats and sheep.
Accident — Caller reports two-car crash on Hwy. 34; woman complains about shoulder pain.
Traffic hazard — Caller reports a dead cow on the road, one-half mile from Hwy. 2.
Officer assist — Nevis student drove to school but doesn’t have a driver’s license; Black Pacifica parked on west side in student lot.
Possible scam — Caller wants to speak about deputy about possible phone scam.
Suspicious — Caller reports a male hitchhiker tried to jump into his car when he stopped to check.
Suspicious — Deputy found car running on side of road with a man sleeping inside.
Suspicious — A suspicious vehicle reported on C.R. 25.
Suspicious — Caller says a vehicle backed into his yard.
Domestic — Mille Lacs County relayed a 911 text from Hubbard County stating there is an active domestic on Easy Drive.
Ambulance — Caller’s sister has been vomiting; C.R. 39.
Information/tips — Caller reports a possibly intoxicated female just left Pine Manor in a Ford.
Property found — Caller was walking his dog and found a fairly new black microwave and rolling papers.
Trespassing — Caller wants to put a no trespassing order on a couple of people who had been living at his home.
Agency assist — Caller wants assistance with a person on Broadway in Akeley, wearing all black and a black helmet.
ATV/OHV — A green ATV is ripping up the road on Wildwing Drive.
Abandoned car — Green Cherokee disabled on the shoulder; unknown if it’s occupied or a road hazard.
Officer assist — Caller stated her son is walking home after he and his girlfriend had a fight and wondered if he could get a ride home.
Business check — Business check on Main Street, Nevis.
Ambulance — A man is having a seizure; breathing but not alert.
Domestic — Caller wants a man removed from her home, Wejack Road; he is threatening to destroy items in the home.
Animal complaint — Big dogs, locked up, are barking on 170th Street.
Alarm — Commercial burglar alarm, Laporte; no key-holders.
Suspicious — Homeowners were watching their camera and saw someone walk up to the door and peek in the house and garage; C.R. 13.
Driving complaint — Semi truck (Magnum Trucking) is all over the road.
Ambulance — Caller may have broken a rib; fell off machinery about two hours ago; C.R. 9.
Agency assist — Officer is assisting with a tire change, Hwy. 34.
Vehicle off-road — Tri-County Ambulance observed a vehicle off Hwy. 71 just north of Hwy. 87; semi was pulled over, not known if it was involved.
Ambulance — A 17-year-old man fell and can’t feel his legs; Hwy. 71.
Accident — One vehicle rollover.
Animal complaint — Dog complaint on Old Sunset Drive.
Walk-through — Walk-through at Laporte School.
Animal complaint — Dog complaint on Gray Goose Drive.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox was damaged on Hwy. 71.
Abandoned car — Caller arrived at work to find a car on the property that does not belong there; C.R. 80.
Scam? — Possible scam reported in Laporte.
Juvenile tobacco — Juveniles with vapes in Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller says her husband took a rental car that was rented in her name, drove to the bar and is drinking; Nevis.
Animal complaint — Dog chasing deer; Far North Drive.
Officer assist — Nevis caller can’t locate her teenager.
Scam — Laporte caller said he received a call from Social Security with threats of arrest and he did give them personal information.
Vehicle stolen — Nevis caller reports his vehicle was stolen.
Alarm — Residential burglary alarm; front door motion; High Pine Lane.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to deputy about getting property back from a residence.
Mailbox damage — Caller reports accidentally hitting a mailbox on C.R. 1.
Alarm — Alarm going off in elementary hallway at Laporte School.
Ambulance — Woman is having a panic attack; Ermine Drive.
Accident — Caller saw a vehicle go off the road into the ditch; he contacted the driver and there are no injuries. C.R. 9.
