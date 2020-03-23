The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 12-18.

Animal complaint —  Donkey running loose on the road.

911 hang up —  Woman wants a welfare check on her other; Second St., Cass Lake. Call passed on to Cass County since location was in that county.

Possible scam —  Possible internet scam; trailer purchase, possible fraudulent check.

Officer assist —  Nevis School Principal requests an officer to help deal with a disgruntled parent.

Officer assist —  Caller says her husband is asking her to leave and she wants to know what property she can take with her from the residence.

Child custody —  Verbal domestic; woman is trying to take children; C.R. 32.

Animal complaint —  Male German shepherd dog with blue harness is running around town. Caller tried to approach but the dog was skittish.

Animal complaint —  Guthrie caller reports neighbor’s dog comes over and kills his cats and sheep.

Accident —  Caller reports two-car crash on Hwy. 34; woman complains about shoulder pain.

Traffic hazard —  Caller reports a  dead cow on the road, one-half mile from Hwy. 2.

Officer assist —  Nevis student drove to school but doesn’t have a driver’s license; Black Pacifica parked on west side in student lot.

Possible scam —  Caller wants to speak about deputy about possible phone scam.

Suspicious — Caller reports a male hitchhiker tried to jump into his car when he stopped to check.

Suspicious —  Deputy found car running on side of road with a man sleeping inside.

Suspicious — A suspicious vehicle reported on C.R. 25.

Suspicious — Caller says a vehicle backed into his yard.

Domestic — Mille Lacs County relayed a 911 text from Hubbard County stating there is an active domestic on Easy Drive.

Ambulance —  Caller’s sister has been vomiting; C.R. 39.

Information/tips —  Caller reports a possibly intoxicated female just left Pine Manor in a Ford.

Property found  —  Caller was walking his dog and found a fairly new black microwave and rolling papers.

Trespassing — Caller wants to put a no trespassing order on a couple of people who had been living at his home.

Agency assist —  Caller wants assistance with a person on Broadway in Akeley, wearing all black and a black helmet.

ATV/OHV —  A green ATV is ripping up the road on Wildwing Drive.

Abandoned car —  Green Cherokee disabled on the shoulder; unknown if it’s occupied or a road hazard.

Officer assist —  Caller stated her son is walking home after he and his girlfriend had a fight and wondered if he could get a ride home.

Business check —  Business check on Main Street, Nevis.

Ambulance —  A man is having a seizure; breathing but not alert.

Domestic —  Caller wants a man removed from her home, Wejack Road; he is threatening to destroy items in the home.

Animal complaint —  Big dogs, locked up, are barking on 170th Street.

Alarm —  Commercial burglar alarm, Laporte; no key-holders.

Suspicious — Homeowners were watching their camera and saw someone walk up to the door and peek in the house and garage; C.R. 13.

Driving complaint —  Semi truck (Magnum Trucking) is all over the road.

Ambulance —  Caller may have broken a rib; fell off machinery about two hours ago; C.R. 9.

Agency assist —  Officer is assisting with a tire change, Hwy. 34.

Vehicle off-road —  Tri-County Ambulance observed a vehicle off Hwy. 71 just north of Hwy. 87; semi was pulled over, not known if it was involved.

Ambulance —  A 17-year-old man fell and can’t feel his legs; Hwy. 71.

Accident —  One vehicle rollover.

Animal complaint —  Dog complaint on Old Sunset Drive.

Walk-through  —  Walk-through at Laporte School.

Animal complaint —  Dog complaint on Gray Goose Drive.

Mailbox damage —  Mailbox was damaged on Hwy. 71.

Abandoned car —  Caller arrived at work to find a car on the property that does not belong there; C.R. 80.

Scam? —  Possible scam reported in Laporte.

Juvenile tobacco —  Juveniles with vapes in Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller says her husband took a rental car that was rented in her name, drove to the bar and is drinking; Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Dog chasing deer; Far North Drive.

Officer assist — Nevis caller can’t locate her teenager.

Scam —  Laporte caller said he received a call from Social Security with threats of arrest and he did give them personal information.

Vehicle stolen  —  Nevis caller reports his vehicle was stolen.

Alarm —  Residential burglary alarm; front door motion; High Pine Lane.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak to deputy about getting property back from a residence.

Mailbox damage —  Caller reports accidentally hitting a mailbox on C.R. 1.

Alarm —  Alarm going off in elementary hallway at Laporte School.

Ambulance —  Woman is having a panic attack; Ermine Drive.

Accident — Caller saw a vehicle go off the road into the ditch; he contacted the driver and there are no injuries. C.R. 9.

