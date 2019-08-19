The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from August 8-14.

Animal complaint —  Report of two pinkish colored pigs on the roadway and into the woods.

Deer call —  Caller has concerns about a deer in the field next to her house acting strangely, walking in circles, 269th Ave.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 34, Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Akeley.

Suspicious person —  Caller can see person walking around his yard via camera, Hwy. 34.

Boat and water patrol (two calls) —  Verbal warning for life jacket inside compartment.

Boat and water patrol —  Verbal warning for no fishing license in possession.

Officer assist — Caller wants officer to see if tenants are still in the house or not, County Hwy. 6.

Ambulance —  Male party has fallen, stuck between chair and door, Helm Drive.

Vehicle stolen —   Caller’s vehicle broke down, asked homeowner she could leave it there and it was gone the next day, State Hwy. 87.  

ATV/OHV —  Reports there is a party putting posts in the middle of the ATV trail.

Boat and water patrol —  Water skiing with no life jacket on.

Boat and water patrol —  Verbal warning, too close to shore.

Boat and water patrol —  Boat assist, ran out of gas.

Noise complaint —  Extra loud vehicles, State 34, Nevis.

Noise complaint —  Possible gun shots or fireworks coming from close by, 190th St.

Traffic hazard —  Caller concerned for safety of hitchhiker on C.R. 4.

Ambulance —  Elderly female reportedly fell, injured shoulder, C.R. 45, Laporte.

Property/vandalism —  Individual hitting golf balls at deputies, Laporte.

Damage to property/vandalism — Came home to see shed door lock broken, nothing taken, Laporte.

Gun call —  Caller’s neighbors have been shooting guns and cannons all afternoon, Laporte.

Suspicious —  Male party parked in driveway, caller knocked on window, driver unresponsive, C.R. 80.

Fire —  Car on fire, State Hwy. 64.

Boat and water patrol —  Jet ski complaint, Eagle Drive, Park Rapids.

Theft —  Stolen boat, Horseshoe Rd.

Animal complaint —  A brown horse is standing in the lot next to the highway; Co. 6.

Suspicious — Caller says a car pulled over; man in the  car said he was a pimp, wanted the woman to go to the Twin Cities with him.

Animal complaint —  Report of three brown or black cows out on the road; believes they may be from an address on County 9.

Suspicious — Caller has heard strange noises; requests extra patrol in the area, Co. 50, but does not wish to speak or see officers at this time.

Accident — Vehicle in ditch; one man inside, C.R. 3

Damage to property —  Laport resident on C.R. 39 reports a vehicle drove through her yard and hit things last night.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Hwy. 2/Cass Line Road.

Ambulance —  Man needs ambulance; is having trouble breathing; Schoolcraft Trail.

