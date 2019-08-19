The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from August 8-14.
Animal complaint — Report of two pinkish colored pigs on the roadway and into the woods.
Deer call — Caller has concerns about a deer in the field next to her house acting strangely, walking in circles, 269th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Suspicious person — Caller can see person walking around his yard via camera, Hwy. 34.
Boat and water patrol (two calls) — Verbal warning for life jacket inside compartment.
Boat and water patrol — Verbal warning for no fishing license in possession.
Officer assist — Caller wants officer to see if tenants are still in the house or not, County Hwy. 6.
Ambulance — Male party has fallen, stuck between chair and door, Helm Drive.
Vehicle stolen — Caller’s vehicle broke down, asked homeowner she could leave it there and it was gone the next day, State Hwy. 87.
ATV/OHV — Reports there is a party putting posts in the middle of the ATV trail.
Boat and water patrol — Water skiing with no life jacket on.
Boat and water patrol — Verbal warning, too close to shore.
Boat and water patrol — Boat assist, ran out of gas.
Noise complaint — Extra loud vehicles, State 34, Nevis.
Noise complaint — Possible gun shots or fireworks coming from close by, 190th St.
Traffic hazard — Caller concerned for safety of hitchhiker on C.R. 4.
Ambulance — Elderly female reportedly fell, injured shoulder, C.R. 45, Laporte.
Property/vandalism — Individual hitting golf balls at deputies, Laporte.
Damage to property/vandalism — Came home to see shed door lock broken, nothing taken, Laporte.
Gun call — Caller’s neighbors have been shooting guns and cannons all afternoon, Laporte.
Suspicious — Male party parked in driveway, caller knocked on window, driver unresponsive, C.R. 80.
Fire — Car on fire, State Hwy. 64.
Boat and water patrol — Jet ski complaint, Eagle Drive, Park Rapids.
Theft — Stolen boat, Horseshoe Rd.
Animal complaint — A brown horse is standing in the lot next to the highway; Co. 6.
Suspicious — Caller says a car pulled over; man in the car said he was a pimp, wanted the woman to go to the Twin Cities with him.
Animal complaint — Report of three brown or black cows out on the road; believes they may be from an address on County 9.
Suspicious — Caller has heard strange noises; requests extra patrol in the area, Co. 50, but does not wish to speak or see officers at this time.
Accident — Vehicle in ditch; one man inside, C.R. 3
Damage to property — Laport resident on C.R. 39 reports a vehicle drove through her yard and hit things last night.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 2/Cass Line Road.
Ambulance — Man needs ambulance; is having trouble breathing; Schoolcraft Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.