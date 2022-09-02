The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug 25-28.
Gas drive off — Drive off Aug. 23 for $83.54, Bunyan Trails Dr.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox hit by motorist yesterday, Albert Ave.
Ambulance — Wife’s surgery area broke open and is bleeding profusely, 180th St., Nevis.
Accident — Man hit by nephew’s car, 450th St.
Fire — Fire alarm C.R. 39.
Threats — Neighbor screaming at her and threatening her, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Caller and boyfriend just broke up, he’s saying she can’t have her property that is in the safe. She’s wondering what to do, Evergreen Dr.
Officer assist — Caller’s missing her lawn mower, believes her estranged husband has it, C.R. 39.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Child custody — Caller has issues with ex-wife making plans to take mutual children out of state. Additional complaint of inadequate phone communication allowed with children, 1st St., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Riding around in a field and crashed, one person under vehicle, Hwy. 71.
Animal complaint — Eight horses out just before Cass Line road.
Traffic hazard — Hay bale in middle of road, Chippewa Lp.
Gas drive off — $80 taken in fuel, west bound of Hwy. 34, Broadway St. Akeley.
Suspicious — On ATV trail.
Suspicious — Caller’s neighbor’s shed has been burglarized, Oriole Dr.
Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO — Questions about her ex- husband trying to contact her, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Officer assist — Someone dropping off cats at caller’s home, 275th Ave.
Officer assist — Hitchhiker on Hwy. 2, heading east, headlight on, concerned for her safety.
Animal complaint — Complaint of neighbor’s dog trespassing in her yard, C.R. 32.
Assault — Two juveniles fighting on the road in front of her residence, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Theft of handgun from his vehicle, Falcon Rd.
Suspicious — Dodge has been parked there all day, no neighbors own it, Pleasant St., Nevis.
