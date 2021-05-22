The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 10 to 16, 2021.
Alarm — Smoke alarms going off, not seeing or smelling any smoke, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Bear in area for a few weeks, keeps tearing down birdfeeder, Fine Beach Dr., Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Vandalism report, 219th Ave.
Suspicious — Male party asking for money in parking lot, hoodie, sweatpants and a cap, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Theft — Theft of 100 pound gas tank from her cabin, C.R. 81.
Officer assist — Wants to speak to officer about getting vehicle from estranged wife, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Officer assist — Social media issue, Main St., Laporte.
Suspicious — Thinks she can hear people in her husband’s residence and he’s incarcerated, Wejack Rd.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Friendship Dr., Nevis.
Trespassing — Individual trespassing on in-laws property on an ATV, 119th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller reports paying for storage unit for a year, owner disputes the time, has a lock on it, denying renter to the unit, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Boat and water — Question about placing a buoy in the water to keep away jet skis, Fairwood Dr., Nevis.
Ambulance — North Ambulance responding to call of a 10 month old choking on potting soil, 380th St.
Animal complaint — Ongoing issue with dogs barking, Woodland Dr., Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Someone pulled a beaver dam. Silver vehicle. The dam made a pond where the caller kept minnows, Great Rd.
Motorist assist — 317th Ave., Cass Lake.
Theft — 400 gallons of fuel was stolen from all the machines at the pipeline spot.
ATV/OHV — ATV violation, Akeley.
Theft — Caller has signed contract with “Odd Job Guys” to do work on house, paid him, hasn’t been back, Great Bear Trl., Nevis.
Alarm — Alarm at Prairie Lakes, C.R. 48.
Ambulance — Woman is battling COVID, extreme shortness of breath, C.R. 38, Laporte.
Mailbox damage — Five minutes ago, a sedan hit neighbor’s mailbox while speeding then took off, C.R. 36. ,
Disputes/disturbances — Brother is intoxicated and arguing, left walking south, came back, Vagabond Loop.
Officer assist — Landlord came over intoxicated, demanded she leave, he drove away in black car, Wildwood Rd.
Disorderly conduct — Caller’s son is out of control, pounding on floor, C.R. 97.
911 call — Misdial from broken phone, C.R. 37.
Officer assist — Party needs ride home from post-prom event, can’t get in contact with mom, Hwy., 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Questions about property retrieval, C.R. 33.
Animal complaint — Black lab/setter, no collar, on her property, Gateway Dr., Akeley.
Fraud — Someone hacked her Facebook account, created Paypal account, thinks they may have gotten personal information, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Found dog, Thinks she knows owner, can’t reach them, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller states dog comes over to attack their dogs, Wildwood Rd.
DNR violation — Kids out on boat, shining on the lake to fish, Emerald Shores Dr.
Child custody — Caller is trying to pick up her son, Micheau Dr., Laporte.
Theft — Theft of scooter off back of vehicle, Thursday night, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Fire — Grass/woodpile on fire, headed into the woods, 200th St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Bear took down some feeders, went into field west of property, Western Ave.
Driving complaint — Intoxicated male at gas station, most likely on his way home, Bunyan Trails, Dr., Nevis.
Accident — Single vehicle rollover, injuries unknown, Hwy. 200, Laporte.
Officer assist — Drunk lady lying in middle of road, large young blonde, black pants, rainbow shoes, Broadway St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Elderly man having trouble breathing, Fairwood Dr.
911 call — Open 911 line sounding like kids walking through and swearing at each other, no previous contacts with number, Main St., Laporte.
Alarm — Second garage door alarm, Edelweiss Dr., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Horse certifications at the posse shack, C.R. 95, Lake George.
Suspicious — Caller reporting white male walking around in area looking at people’s property and talking to himself, last seen walking toward Marie Ave, Graceson Ave. S., Akeley.
Theft — Caller states suspect took furnace and stove along with not paying bills for property, C.R. 33.
Suspicious — Anonymous tip of parties being in two cars, Staff St., Akeley.
Suspicious — Tall skinny male wearing bandana on face, believed to be intoxicated, trying to flag down traffic, Central Ave., Laporte.
Alarm — Multiple smoke alarms activated at caller’s residence, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog causing issues, ongoing problem, Gateway Ln.
