The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 10 to 16, 2021.

Alarm —  Smoke alarms going off, not seeing or smelling any smoke, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Bear in area for a few weeks, keeps tearing down birdfeeder, Fine Beach Dr., Nevis.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Vandalism report, 219th Ave.

Suspicious —  Male party asking for money in parking lot, hoodie, sweatpants and a cap, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Theft —  Theft of 100 pound gas tank from her cabin, C.R. 81.

Officer assist —  Wants to speak to officer about getting vehicle from estranged wife, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Social media issue, Main St., Laporte.

Suspicious —  Thinks she can hear people in her husband’s residence and he’s incarcerated, Wejack Rd.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Friendship Dr., Nevis.

Trespassing —  Individual trespassing on in-laws property on an ATV, 119th Ave.

Officer assist —  Caller reports paying for storage unit for a year, owner disputes the time, has a lock on it, denying renter to the unit, Hwy. 34, Akeley.

Boat and water —  Question about placing a buoy in the water to keep away jet skis, Fairwood Dr., Nevis.

Ambulance —  North Ambulance responding to call of a 10 month old choking on potting soil, 380th St.

Animal complaint —  Ongoing issue with dogs barking, Woodland Dr., Nevis.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Someone pulled a beaver dam. Silver vehicle. The dam made a pond where the caller kept minnows, Great Rd.

Motorist assist —  317th Ave., Cass Lake.

Theft —  400 gallons of fuel was stolen from all the machines at the pipeline spot.

ATV/OHV —  ATV violation, Akeley.

Theft —  Caller has signed contract with “Odd Job Guys” to do work on house, paid him, hasn’t been back, Great Bear Trl., Nevis.

Alarm —  Alarm at Prairie Lakes, C.R. 48.

Ambulance —  Woman is battling COVID, extreme shortness of breath, C.R. 38, Laporte.

Mailbox damage —  Five minutes ago, a sedan hit neighbor’s mailbox while speeding then took off, C.R. 36. ,

Disputes/disturbances —  Brother is intoxicated and arguing, left walking south, came back, Vagabond Loop.

Officer assist —  Landlord came over intoxicated, demanded she leave, he drove away in black car, Wildwood Rd.

Disorderly conduct —  Caller’s son is out of control, pounding on floor, C.R. 97.

911 call —  Misdial from broken phone, C.R. 37.

Officer assist —  Party needs ride home from post-prom event, can’t get in contact with mom, Hwy., 34, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Questions about property retrieval, C.R. 33.

Animal complaint —  Black lab/setter, no collar, on her property, Gateway Dr., Akeley.

Fraud —  Someone hacked her Facebook account, created Paypal account, thinks they may have gotten personal information, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Found  dog, Thinks she knows owner, can’t reach them, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Caller states dog comes over to attack their dogs, Wildwood Rd.

DNR violation —  Kids out on boat, shining on the lake to fish, Emerald Shores Dr.

Child custody —  Caller is trying to pick up her son, Micheau Dr., Laporte.

Theft —  Theft of scooter off back of vehicle, Thursday night, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Fire —  Grass/woodpile on fire, headed into the woods, 200th St., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Bear took down some feeders, went into field west of property, Western Ave.

Driving complaint —  Intoxicated male at gas station, most likely on his way home, Bunyan Trails, Dr., Nevis.

Accident —  Single vehicle rollover, injuries unknown, Hwy. 200, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Drunk lady lying in middle of road, large young blonde, black pants, rainbow shoes, Broadway St., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Elderly man having trouble breathing, Fairwood Dr.

911 call —  Open 911 line sounding like kids walking through and swearing at each other, no previous contacts with number, Main St., Laporte.

Alarm —  Second garage door alarm, Edelweiss Dr., Nevis.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Horse certifications at the posse shack, C.R. 95, Lake George.

Suspicious —  Caller reporting white male walking around in area looking at people’s property and talking to himself, last seen walking toward Marie Ave, Graceson Ave. S., Akeley.

Theft —  Caller states suspect took furnace and stove along with not paying bills for property, C.R. 33.

Suspicious —  Anonymous tip of parties being in two cars, Staff St., Akeley.

Suspicious —  Tall skinny male wearing bandana on face, believed to be intoxicated, trying to flag down traffic, Central Ave., Laporte.

Alarm —  Multiple smoke alarms activated at caller’s residence, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog causing issues, ongoing problem, Gateway Ln.

