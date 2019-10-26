The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 14 to 20.

Abandoned car —  Vehicle abandoned a mile into the woods, on private property being used for hunting.

Officer assist —  Unruly customer caller wants removed, State Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.

Suspicious —  Person dressed in camo sitting in the ditch watching cars go by.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.

Suspicious —  Male party in the ditch, looked like he was trying to wave the caller down, she didn’t feel comfortable stopping and asked if someone could check on him.

Ambulance —  Man fell, hit his head on stairs, Wildwood Rd.

Animal complaint —  Dead bear in the ditch on north side of road, Nevis.

Threats —  Threats received while at the Nevis Muni on Saturday night, Main St. W., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Caller’s wife has the flu, County Hwy. 23, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Animal complaint, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Trailer full of trash left on caller’s property, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Boat and Water —  Caller has questions about buoys and no wake signs still being out on the lake.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.

Driving complaint —  Driver crossing center line from Akeley to Nevis. Last seen going north on county Hwy. 2. Caller thinks they left a bar in Akeley and were going to a bar in Nevis.

Ambulance —  Younger woman having trouble breathing, Mayberry Dr.

Animal complaint —  Multiple cows out on the roadway, Cass Lake.

Driving complaint —  Semi truck swerving on the roadway.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Laporte.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Two broken windows at ‘ residence, caller believes it was the result of an attempted burglary, Wolf Lake Rd.

Fire —  Possible fire out of control, northwest corner of Kabekona Lake, directly across from caller’s cabin.

Officer assist —  Would like to speak to officer about their kids being left alone at their mom’s house, CR 17.

Officer assist —  Issues with a squatter, Gazebo Dr.

Damage to property/vandalism —  John Deere tractor had all the wires cut, CR 36.

Alarm —  Shop motion detector tripped, alarm company called, whoever picked up told them not to worry about it, but did not have the proper ID, Frost Bite Rd.

Animal complaint —  Issues with a dog, 229th Ave.

Ambulance —  Caller has severe stomach pain, CR 2.

Accident —  Caller is out of town, neighbor told them a truck went through their fence. Neighbor is trying to fix the fence but the truck took off, CR 44, Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Truck almost ran caller and her kids off the road.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident, smaller car hit truck pulling a horse trailer.

Traffic stop —  Someone was stopped for passing on the right.

Trespassing —  Someone is hunting on the neighbor’s posted land, Osprey Trl.

Officer assist —  Would like to speak to officer about wife using his debit card, CR 89.

Abandoned car —  Blue Jeep, soft top, has been abandoned on a private road for a couple days, Falling Leaf Trl.

Suspicious —  Caller reports two motor homes and three to five tents on the property.

Threats —  Caller stated he is being threatened, 460th St.

Officer assist —  Reports there are a few people in a unit they are not supposed to be in, U.S. 71.

Officer assist —  Caller reports someone had a camp fire on the dead end road and a lot of empty liquor bottles are on the ground, Horizon Dr.

ATV/OHV —  ATVs racing up and down street, multiple riders, no helmets.

Suspicious —  Three boys walking around and were peering in caller’s window, 161st Ave.

Animal complaint —  Black angus cow in yard, 275th Ave.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle crossed the center line about 15 times, almost went in ditch two times.

Child custody —  Caller has court ordered custody parenting time this week, but mother is refusing to let caller come get the child, State 87.

Accident —  Caller states her neighbor hit her vehicle while she was pulling out of her driveway; Bounty Drive.

Traffic hazard —  Tree fell on a power line in Nevis.

Traffic hazard —  Trees down in multiple locations across Hubbard County.

Damage to property —  Tree fell on a power line; power line is sparking; County 4.

Assault —  Caller states a man assaulted her and another man; C.R. 4.

Traffic hazard —  Caller is unable to exit Itasca State Park due to a tree blocking the road.

Damage to property —  A tree has fallen on the  power line and is on fire; C.R. 89.

Traffic hazard —  Five or six large evergreen trees are across County 2, Nevis.

Alarm —  East side, double door bottling room motion detector; at business on Hwy. 64, Laporte.

Traffic hazard — Large tree down across road, Akeley.

Traffic hazard —  Two trees down, one in front of C.R. 37, Laporte

Alarm —  Commercial burglar alarm activated, Main Street, Laporte.

Loose livestock —  Cattle and horses are out in the yard, 275th Ave.

Officer assist —  Caller has issues with a vehicle that was taken in for repairs; Hwy. 71.

Juvenile tobacco —  Two vapes found in backpack; Laporte.

Traffic hazard —  Pontoon blew off the trailer.

Theft —  Vandalism at a cemetery.

Accident —  Single vehicle accident with injuries, C.R. 89

Ambulance —  Older man thinks he may be having a heart attack; Hwy. 64, Akeley.

Assault/fight —  Caller reported an assault that occurred this weekend; 219th Ave.

Theft —  Caller’s son stole a vehicle; 219th Ave.

Theft —  Report that a vehicle is missing from his property; Horseshoe Road.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s horses are in the caller’s pasture; this is an ongoing issue; 257th Ave.

Probation violation —  Deputy at a residence on Hulet Ave., Akeley, for a possible probation violation.

