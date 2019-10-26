The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 14 to 20.
Abandoned car — Vehicle abandoned a mile into the woods, on private property being used for hunting.
Officer assist — Unruly customer caller wants removed, State Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.
Suspicious — Person dressed in camo sitting in the ditch watching cars go by.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Suspicious — Male party in the ditch, looked like he was trying to wave the caller down, she didn’t feel comfortable stopping and asked if someone could check on him.
Ambulance — Man fell, hit his head on stairs, Wildwood Rd.
Animal complaint — Dead bear in the ditch on north side of road, Nevis.
Threats — Threats received while at the Nevis Muni on Saturday night, Main St. W., Nevis.
Ambulance — Caller’s wife has the flu, County Hwy. 23, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Animal complaint, Nevis.
Officer assist — Trailer full of trash left on caller’s property, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Boat and Water — Caller has questions about buoys and no wake signs still being out on the lake.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.
Driving complaint — Driver crossing center line from Akeley to Nevis. Last seen going north on county Hwy. 2. Caller thinks they left a bar in Akeley and were going to a bar in Nevis.
Ambulance — Younger woman having trouble breathing, Mayberry Dr.
Animal complaint — Multiple cows out on the roadway, Cass Lake.
Driving complaint — Semi truck swerving on the roadway.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte.
Damage to property/vandalism — Two broken windows at ‘ residence, caller believes it was the result of an attempted burglary, Wolf Lake Rd.
Fire — Possible fire out of control, northwest corner of Kabekona Lake, directly across from caller’s cabin.
Officer assist — Would like to speak to officer about their kids being left alone at their mom’s house, CR 17.
Officer assist — Issues with a squatter, Gazebo Dr.
Damage to property/vandalism — John Deere tractor had all the wires cut, CR 36.
Alarm — Shop motion detector tripped, alarm company called, whoever picked up told them not to worry about it, but did not have the proper ID, Frost Bite Rd.
Animal complaint — Issues with a dog, 229th Ave.
Ambulance — Caller has severe stomach pain, CR 2.
Accident — Caller is out of town, neighbor told them a truck went through their fence. Neighbor is trying to fix the fence but the truck took off, CR 44, Laporte.
Driving complaint — Truck almost ran caller and her kids off the road.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, smaller car hit truck pulling a horse trailer.
Traffic stop — Someone was stopped for passing on the right.
Trespassing — Someone is hunting on the neighbor’s posted land, Osprey Trl.
Officer assist — Would like to speak to officer about wife using his debit card, CR 89.
Abandoned car — Blue Jeep, soft top, has been abandoned on a private road for a couple days, Falling Leaf Trl.
Suspicious — Caller reports two motor homes and three to five tents on the property.
Threats — Caller stated he is being threatened, 460th St.
Officer assist — Reports there are a few people in a unit they are not supposed to be in, U.S. 71.
Officer assist — Caller reports someone had a camp fire on the dead end road and a lot of empty liquor bottles are on the ground, Horizon Dr.
ATV/OHV — ATVs racing up and down street, multiple riders, no helmets.
Suspicious — Three boys walking around and were peering in caller’s window, 161st Ave.
Animal complaint — Black angus cow in yard, 275th Ave.
Driving complaint — Vehicle crossed the center line about 15 times, almost went in ditch two times.
Child custody — Caller has court ordered custody parenting time this week, but mother is refusing to let caller come get the child, State 87.
Accident — Caller states her neighbor hit her vehicle while she was pulling out of her driveway; Bounty Drive.
Traffic hazard — Tree fell on a power line in Nevis.
Traffic hazard — Trees down in multiple locations across Hubbard County.
Damage to property — Tree fell on a power line; power line is sparking; County 4.
Assault — Caller states a man assaulted her and another man; C.R. 4.
Traffic hazard — Caller is unable to exit Itasca State Park due to a tree blocking the road.
Damage to property — A tree has fallen on the power line and is on fire; C.R. 89.
Traffic hazard — Five or six large evergreen trees are across County 2, Nevis.
Alarm — East side, double door bottling room motion detector; at business on Hwy. 64, Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Large tree down across road, Akeley.
Traffic hazard — Two trees down, one in front of C.R. 37, Laporte
Alarm — Commercial burglar alarm activated, Main Street, Laporte.
Loose livestock — Cattle and horses are out in the yard, 275th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller has issues with a vehicle that was taken in for repairs; Hwy. 71.
Juvenile tobacco — Two vapes found in backpack; Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Pontoon blew off the trailer.
Theft — Vandalism at a cemetery.
Accident — Single vehicle accident with injuries, C.R. 89
Ambulance — Older man thinks he may be having a heart attack; Hwy. 64, Akeley.
Assault/fight — Caller reported an assault that occurred this weekend; 219th Ave.
Theft — Caller’s son stole a vehicle; 219th Ave.
Theft — Report that a vehicle is missing from his property; Horseshoe Road.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s horses are in the caller’s pasture; this is an ongoing issue; 257th Ave.
Probation violation — Deputy at a residence on Hulet Ave., Akeley, for a possible probation violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.